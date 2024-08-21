Democratic National Convention hotels in Chicago hit with bomb threats: Report

According to a report, multiple hotels in Chicago, reportedly used to accommodate Democratic National Convention attendees, were hit with bomb threats on Tuesday, the event's second day. Around noon, police officers and K9 units began searching the Nobu Hotel at 155 North Peoria Street. The threat, which was emailed to Fox 32, specifically referenced the DNC happening in the city this week. Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz (L) gestures alongside US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a campaign event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)(AFP)

Alleged bomb threat at near west side hotels during DNC

An email was sent to a news outlet just before noon, claiming pipe bombs had been placed at the Hotel Chicago West Loop and the Hyatt House Chicago in West Loop and the University District. Law enforcement responded swiftly, deploying K-9 units to sweep at least one of the hotels. No suspicious devices have been found thus far, but investigations are ongoing.

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of threats made to various locations in the Downtown area. Law enforcement personnel are screening the affected areas and examining the credibility of the threat," the Chicago police department currently investigating the threat told the POST.

Also read: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore ‘dodging floating poo, drinking recycled urine’ while stuck in space

The threats included ‘anti-semitic’ statements

The threat reportedly included anti-Semitic statements, prompting officers to search the Nobu Hotel. This incident has heightened concerns, especially since Chicago has been on edge with more security and tension this week. There have been protests in the city against the Biden administration for supporting Israel in the Gaza conflict, calling for an immediate and lasting ceasefire. Several activists got arrested after they ripped down part of a security fence.

Also read: ‘And they lived happily ever…,’ NYC lawyer’s haunting last post before vanishing on Bayesian yacht with wife

{This is a developing story; please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}