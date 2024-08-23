Barron Trump vs. Gus Walz drama turns 'nasty' online as Republicans mock Walz’s son over ADHD struggle

The internet is buzzing with the latest Barron Trump vs. Gus Walz drama. After Gus Walz had an emotional moment at the Democratic National Convention, cheering for his dad with tears of joy, some Republicans took a nasty turn, mocking him over his ADHD and anxiety disorder. Witnessing negative reactions similar to past criticisms, like those aimed at Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, few didn't shy away from dragging Trump’s youngest son Barron into the drama. Gus Walz’s emotional moment at the DNC. Internet drags Barron Trump into the drama

Barron Trump vs. Gus Walz drama sparks online debate

The Democratic National Convention spotlighted a touching family moment when 17-year-old Gus Walz jumped up, saying, 'That’s my dad,' as Harris’ running mate concluded his speech on a heartfelt note. Meanwhile, Barron Trump, the only son of Donald and Melania Trump, is a familiar face who tends to stay out of the political fray. Despite his low profile, he’s been praised for supporting his father, who often speaks warmly about him.

"I see Tim Walz’s kids crying tears of joy and it touches my heart. And then I think about the mutilation & abuse he’s allowing in MN of other ppl’s children who say they’re gender confused and I am infuriated," ex-Fox host Megyn Kelly posted on X.

“Tim Walz stupid crying son isn’t the flex the left thinks it is,” Trump supporter Mike Crispi attacked Walz’s son. “You raised your kid to be a puffy beta male. Congrats. Does Barron Trump cry? Nope. Does he love his father? Of course. That’s the types of values I want leading the country.” The post was later deleted.

Weird Democrats vs Weird Republicans

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter took to X to slam the emotional 'crying moment' from the DNC, calling it 'weird.' Now, Trump fans are joining the 'weirdness' wave, echoing similar sentiments. Earlier in the week, conservatives 'cried foul' over Ella Emhoff’s cosy pose with her dad. Charlie Kirk, ever the 'pun-dit,' chimed in on X, saying, “Totally not weird.”

It all started when Biden, Harris, and Walz fans couldn't help but make fun of how 'weird' Trump is. Democrats have been calling Trump, his running mate J.D. Vance, and the Republican Party 'weird' since last month, and it's really gotten under Trump's skin. This criticism has also made Trump really mad.

Leave kids out of this

"Pray every day that your sons grow up to be like Barron Trump and not Gus Walz," a MAGA fan made scathing remarks aimed at Gus Walz, who is suffering from health problems. "That's low. I stand for Trump, but this child is 17 and has disabilities. All children should be off-limits. You should be ashamed of yourself. Delete the post," another commenter defended.

"Republicans are trying to ridicule Walz's son Gus for his emotional outbreak, saying Trump's son Barron wouldn't act this way. Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and an anxiety disorder. Barron is emotionless," another chimed in.

"Can't stand Walz, but his son should be left alone! It was a sweet moment for his son. The same goes for Barron—leave the kids alone!" a comment called for peace.