‘True Face of Jesus’: AI reveals image using Turin Shroud after X-ray analysis confirms ‘Christ cloth’ is real

With recent scientific studies confirming the authenticity of the Shroud of Turin, a sacred cloth believed to have been used to wrap the holy body of Jesus Christ, several AI-generated pictures have surfaced. Building upon this breakthrough, researchers have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to create a high-resolution image based on the faint imprints left on the sacred cloth. Italian researchers use new X-ray technology to date the Shroud of Turin to 55-74 CE, supporting its authenticity as a 2000-year-old relic.(The shroud of Turin. (Photo: X/ @trad_west_))

The photos now making waves on the internet offer one of the most compelling glimpses of what Jesus Christ might have looked like.

Turin Shroud’s authenticity backed by new study

The Shroud of Turin, a linen cloth bearing a faint image of a man, has long been revered by Christians and Jesus' followers as the burial cloth of the holy Christ. However, its authenticity has been a subject of intense debate, with many claiming it to be a medieval forgery.

A new study in the Heritage journal has called into question these statements, showing fresh X-ray dating proof that the Shroud is from around 2,000 years ago, during Christ's time.

Most people think Jesus was crucified around 33 AD, according to the Julian calendar, Bible stories, and beliefs from that time, which means it happened 1,992 years back.

AI shows ‘True Face of Jesus’

A recent study has debunked the long-held theory that the Shroud of Turin is a forgery, paving the way for advanced artificial intelligence to create a detailed rendering of the facial impression on the sacred cloth.

The Daily Express got Midjourney AI to provide a glimpse of a face that could be in the Shroud. The image shows a man with a long beard and hair, similar to how Jesus is usually depicted. The body is full of cuts and bruises, which fits with what we know about the crucifixion.

Another image reveals a man with wounds on his exposed chest, implying he had been tortured and killed. One Daily Mail shard AI-generated image depicts a person wearing clothes, with eyes that look really deep, long hair, and hair on their face.

The Sun utilized the Clever AI tool Gencraft, which depicted Jesus with hazel eyes and a soft complexion. The image also shows clear signs of fatigue under his weary eyes.

What study found?

Italian researchers have cracked the age of the Shroud of Turin using some new X-ray technology. Dr. Liberato de Caro, leading the team, shared that the broad-view X-ray check showed a clear match between the Shroud and a piece of cloth from Masada, Israel, going back to 55 to 74 CE.

“The experimental results are compatible with the hypothesis that the Turin Shroud is a 2000-year-old relic,” the study said.

He also pointed out that the earlier studies that tried to figure out the shroud's age with carbon dating, ranging from 1260 to 1390, were not trustworthy. "Fabric samples are usually subject to all kinds of contamination, which cannot be completely removed from the dated specimen."