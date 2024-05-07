Was Katy Perry at the Met Gala 2024? AI-generated pictures go viral, singer says this

Met Gala 2024 saw some pretty stunning looks that left the world speechless. Among the celebrities who graced the carpet in their extravagant outfits was singer "Katy Perry" dressed in a floral gown matching perfectly with this year's theme of the met. However, was it really her? Soon after the pictures of the singer started to go viral on social media, she confirmed that she never actually went to the event because of work, and the pictures were, in fact, AI-generated. The images looked so real that even Katy Perry's mother fell for it. Katy Perry's AI-generated pictures at the Met Gala.

The singer took to Instagram to share the viral AI-created photos. In the series of images, she also shared a text exchange with her mother, who believed she was at the event. Her mom, in a text message, said, "Didn't know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown! You look like a rose parade; you are your own float, lol." (Also Read: Fans notice how international paparazzi screamed, chanted Alia Bhatt's name at Met Gala 2024. Watch)

To this, Katy replied and wrote, "Lol, Mom, the AI got you too! Beware!"

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than one million likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous people also flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "At this point, people should just take whatever AI is giving; I mean, half of the celebs who attended did not carry on with the theme.

A second shared, "Damn someone understood the assignment."

"Absolutely gorgeous! AI or not," shared a third.

A fourth added, "All the others wearing all kinda weird stuff and Katy out here just slaying."

A fifth said, "The way I gasped when I saw this."