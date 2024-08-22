Who is Gus Walz? Tim Walz's son whose 'teary eyes' at DNC took Internet by storm has a 'learning disorder'

Gus Walz, the son of Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz, took the internet by storm as netizens hailed him and his family members for their heart-touching gesture to the Minnesota Governor during his emotional DNC speech on Wednesday. Tim Walz greets his family onstage during Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)

After appearing on the stage, Walz hailed his family and expressed his love for them, mentioning that “you are my whole world”. The Governor also highlighted the infertility struggles of his and wife Gwen, and told the crowd about the difficulties they both had faced to conceive their two kids, Hope and Gus.

Gus, moved by his father's remarks, leaped out of his seat to say: “That's my dad,” while pointing his index finger towards him.

While Walz's son,17, burst into tears, his daughter Hope, 23, was seen making a heart symbol gesture.

Meanwhile, netizens hailed the Walz family for expressing their emotions publicly, with many people stating on X that “this is called parenting.”

Calling the Walz family “ordinary people and down to earth”, one netizen took a swipe at Donald Trump, asking: “Can you imagine Melania and the rest showing that much genuine affection for Donald?”

Meanwhile, some netizens were quick to note that “Gus Walz is neurodivergent”. “He deals with ADHD, anxiety, and a nonverbal learning disorder. Kids and teens like Gus might struggle with controlling their feelings in social situations,” an X user wrote.

Here is all you need to know about Gus Walz and his learning disorder

Walz has been public about the struggles of his 17-year-old son, who has ADHD, a non-verbal learning disability, and a disorder of anxiety.

ADHD is a brain development problem characterised by difficulty with control of impulses, hyperactivity, and difficulties in maintaining focus.

Walz and Gwen made clear in a statement to People magazine that they never saw Gus's conditions as a barrier.

“Like so many American families, it took us time to figure out how to make sure we did everything we could to make sure Gus would be set up for success as he was growing up,” they said.

The couple stated that Gus' condition is “not a setback”, but “his secret power”.

Gus preferred playing video games and likes to spend more time by himself.

The Walz family's candor about their son and their readiness to share their story in public, according to advocates for Americans with learning disabilities, will bring much-needed attention that may be able to assist others facing comparable difficulties, reported USA Today.

According to Zoe Gross, director of advocacy for the Washington-based Autistic Self Advocacy Network, “It's a good thing when people in politics, who are running for office, are comfortable discussing disability issues and don't view it as a taboo or something that we shouldn't discuss.”

She stressed that more people may now feel comfortable sharing their own disabilities or discussing the experiences of their families.