Tim Walz fakes ‘IVF’ story to attack Republicans, his wife Gwen reveals the truth

In an attempt to target Republicans for trying to thwart IVF, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz publicly spoke about his and his wife Gwens' infertility struggles. However, it turns out that their experience with infertility involves a different kind of treatment than IVF. Tim Walz's wife Gwen Walz spoke to NY Times and mentioned how a neighbor understood their situation, saying, “she was a nurse and helped me with the shots I needed as part of the I.U.I. process.”(Getty Images)

Kamala Harris' running mate told the Republicans to “mind their own damn business” during his stump speech. He then talked about his family's experience of receiving fertility treatment.

In his first public appearance as Harris' VP, Walz revealed that he and his wife underwent infertility treatments for years before deciding to start a family.

Some people were misled by Walz's comments as they though the and his wife Gwen conceived their two children using in vitro fertilization (IVF), but the Harris-Walz campaign has since clarified that the pair used intrauterine insemination, or I.U.I., a common fertility method.

Gwen Walz opens up about her experience

Meanwhile, Gwen Walz spoke to NY Times and mentioned how a neighbor understood their situation, saying, “she was a nurse and helped me with the shots I needed as part of the I.U.I. process.”

She informed that her neighbour used to give her shots after her arrival from school to home.

“She was a nurse and helped me with the shots I needed as part of the IUI process. I’d rush home from school and she would give me the shots to ensure we stayed on track,” Gwen stated.

The revelation drew a sharp attack from Donald Trump's VP candidate JD Vance. “Today it came out that Tim Walz had lied about having a family via IVF. Who lies about something like that?” he said.

Unlike IVF, I.U.I. has not been targeted by anti-abortion activists because it does not involve the creation or disposal of embryos.

The procedure entails injecting sperm straight into the uterus. I.U.I. is frequently less successful than IVF.

According to a representative for Walz, who shared his story with the Times, Walz frequently discusses his family receiving “treatments like,” and he was “using commonly understood shorthand for fertility treatments.”

Some anti-abortion groups have turned their attention to in vitro fertilization (IVF) since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, ending the constitutional right to an abortion.

The Alabama Supreme Court declared in February that frozen embryos need to be considered like children, reversing the fertility treatment sector and casting doubt on its future.

IVF has resulted in the birth of over ten million children worldwide, and more than half a million infants are born annually through this method.