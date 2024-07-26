Can you naturally conceive after IVF? Doctor answers

IVF, also known as In vitro fertilization, is the process that can help women get pregnant. This medical procedure involves removing an ovum from the woman’s ovaries and letting sperm fertilise it in a culture medium, and then planting the ovum back in the woman’s body. However, many people feel that natural pregnancy after IVF is not possible. Dr. Parul Prakash, head - Reproductive Medicine (Unit I), Artemis Hospitals, said “Natural pregnancy after IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) is indeed possible. There are certain important points associated with it which must be understood.”(GETTY IMAGES/FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

Addressing this in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Parul Prakash, head - Reproductive Medicine (Unit I), Artemis Hospitals, said “Natural pregnancy after IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) is indeed possible. There are certain important points associated with it which must be understood.”

The expert further noted down a few factors that should be kept in mind while going for natural pregnancy after IVF.

Potential for natural conception:

After successful IVF treatment, some couples may conceive naturally without any further medical intervention. This occurs when the underlying fertility issues have been addressed or improved through IVF, allowing conception to happen spontaneously.

Factors influencing natural conception after IVF:

Certain factors such as the age of a woman, quality of the embryos transferred during IVF, resolution of underlying fertility issues can affect the possibility of natural conception after IVF.

Consultation with fertility specialist:

It's necessary for couples to consult with their fertility specialist after IVF to discuss the possibility of natural conception.

Monitoring and support:

Regular monitoring post-IVF can help in detecting any fertility issues that may affect natural conception.

Emotional considerations:

The emotional journey of infertility and assisted reproduction can impact couples differently. Transitioning from fertility treatments to natural conception may bring mixed emotions.

Timing and expectations:

Couples should understand that natural conception may take time even after successful IVF.

Medical follow-up:

If natural conception does not occur within a reasonable timeframe, revisiting the fertility specialist for further evaluation and guidance is recommended.

The doctor further added that even though natural pregnancy is possible after IVF, the factors impacting the process varies from one couple to another – hence, expert opinion of fertility specialists is recommended at every step.