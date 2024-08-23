Nancy Pelosi sparks wild speculations after mystery item falls out of her pants at DNC: Was it a ‘toilet paper’?

Nancy Pelosi ignited a flurry of online speculation after a mysterious white item fell from her pants during her speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. Nancy Pelosi appeared to look behind to see what she had forgotten as she readied herself to deliver her DNC remarks in Chicago prior to the keynote address by Minnesota Governor and vice presidential contender Tim Walz.(AFP via Getty Images)

The 84-year-old former House speaker's critics claimed that it was a piece of used toilet paper that fell to the ground as she got closer to the podium.

Pelosi appeared to look behind to see what she had forgotten as she readied herself to deliver her remarks in Chicago prior to the keynote address by Minnesota Governor and vice presidential contender Tim Walz.

Mystery object sparks sickening theories

The mystery object, which stayed on stage behind Pelosi during her speech, became the subject of many sickening theories on the internet. However, it turned out to be just a loose notecard.

Ian Miles Cheong, a right-wing X user, posted a video of the incident along with the caption, “Toilet paper fell out of Nancy Pelosi's pant leg when she walked onto stage.”

Pro-Trump commenters flocked to the same conclusion, saying the 84-year-old was embarrassed by the incident.

“Pelosi was drunk AF and didn't realize she had toilet paper in her pants,” another X user commented.

“Stage hands are quarreling: ‘Who’s going to pick it up? Not me! You! No, you! Not gonna happen!'” another user wrote.

A third user went on to say that it “was the chloroform rag she used on Joe Biden,” referencing to her efforts to convince the POTUS to withdraw from the White House race.

It wasn't a toilet paper but ‘note cards’

However, a quick and rather humorous investigation by the website Not The Bee revealed that Pelosi did not actually drop toilet paper on her shoes during her speech, rather, it was likely a piece of paper or note card.

Meanwhile, a source clarifies to The Post that the widespread assumption is untrue .

“It was note cards” that were “folded up” containing her address, a source with knowledge of Pelosi's presence stated after a video of the incident had garnered millions of views on X.