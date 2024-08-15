Trump claims ‘angry’ Biden hates Obama, ‘crazy’ Nancy Pelosi more than him: 'They are throwing him out on Death Valley'

In a surprising U-turn, Donald Trump has positioned himself as Joe Biden's staunch supporter following months of criticism of the incumbent President. Donald Trump charged that Kamala Harris, the US VP and newly announced Democratic Party presidential nominee, was treating Biden with disdain in the White House.(AP)

Launching an assault on the Democratic Party and Biden's former allies, Trump claimed on his Truth Social platform that Biden was being mistreated by the Democratic Party and his former allies, alleging that “they stole presidency from him”.

“As he should be, he is an angry man,” Trump wrote.

Trump based his assertion on reports that Biden received an invitation to deliver a speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

Addressing his supporters at Wednesday rally in North Carolina, Trump mentioned that it was the least busy night of the event, which typically includes B-list speakers.

He further charged that Kamala Harris, the US VP and newly announced Democratic Party presidential nominee, was treating Biden with disdain in the White House.

“Kamala Harris wants NOTHING TO DO WITH CROOKED JOE BIDEN. They are throwing him out on the Monday Night Stage, known as Death Valley,” he wrote.

Targeting former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the GOP presidential leader stated that “angry” Biden now “hates” both of his Democratic allies more than him.

“He now HATES Obama and Crazy Nancy more than he hates me! He is an angry man, as he should be. They stole the Presidency from him — “It was a Coup!”

Biden blames Pelosi and Democrats over withdrawal from race

Despite his reluctance to withdraw from the presidential campaign following concerns raised by members of his own party members regarding his mental state, Biden stepped down from the White House race and endorsed Harris.

Earlier this month, Biden clarified that he resigned under pressure and not voluntarily, putting the blame squarely on Pelosi and a few of his senior Democratic colleagues. He also made it apparent that there was no life-threatening medical condition and that the battle with Trump was very close when he was asked to step down.

Trump is expected to hold a press conference at his estate in New Jersey on Thursday.