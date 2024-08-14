Barron Trump's net worth and inheritance revealed as dad Donald considers him an ‘asset’ to…

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, is considered as an “asset” by his father to win more Gen Z voters amidst the ongoing election campaign. Estimates suggest that Barron Trump has received somewhere around $60 million to $70 million net worth from his family.(AP)

Trump recently appeared for an interview with YouTuber Adin Ross, where he opened up about how Barron encouraged him to go for livestreaming with the internet sensation, prompting speculations that he is influencing his father's social media game.

Trump is not just paying heed to Barron's suggestions but also of his influential friend Bo Loudon, 17, these days, according to Daily Mail. The duo has been briefing the former President about the streamers and YouTubers' landscape.

According to the Daily Mail, Barron and Bo organised the former President's 90-minute live broadcast with Ross, which attracted 500,000 viewers live, or about 100 million listeners based on the numbers provided by the Trump campaign.

"Trump rates the boys and see their inputs as an asset," the outlet reported, citing an insider.

Moreover, he has no problem seeking their guidance on a topic that many of his middle-aged campaign aides wouldn't know much about.

While Barron is far more private than his best friend Bo, he made it apparent during his first appearance at Trump's political event that he has no qualms with carrying on his dad's political legacy in the future. Barron will also be soon attending college as his father's campaign gains momentum. However, the Trump family has not yet revealed his college preference, but they might have decided on Georgetown or the University of Pennsylvania.

Barron Trump's net worth revealed

Estimates suggest that Barron Trump has received somewhere around $80 million net worth from his family, reported Daily Express US, citing South China Morning Post.

Barron, the only child of Melania with Trump, is expected to receive a sizable chunk of the family's riches in the future, despite the fact that the Trump family's wealth is intricate and frequently contested.

He owns four cars and he has personal investment of $5million and real estate assets worth $27 million.

Barron's most valued possession is a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. The lavish property worth 11 million is situated on the same estate as Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. A 30-acre estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, is another priceless piece of real estate that is owned by Barron's trust fund.

The estate reportedly features a swimming pool, a golf course, and a 7,000-square-foot home. The estimated value of the estate is said to be $19 million.

A quarter or so of Barron's wealth is held in stock, which includes holdings in prominent firms like Alphabet and Amazon.

Barron, who has a towering height of 6 feet 7 inches, has been spotted sporting expensive watches such as the $10,000 Rolex Submariner, the $20,000 athletic Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, and the $30,000 exquisite Patek Philippe Nautilus.

While the 18-year-old likes to dress casually in jeans and t-shirts, he also made appearances in suits and ties from brands like Ralph Lauren and Brooks Brothers. He wore a $10,000 black suit during the 2018 White House State Dinner, which was organised in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron.