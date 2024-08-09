Who is Bo Loudon? Barron Trump's ‘best friend’ makes major claim about ‘rightful’ Donald Trump ahead of US election

Barron Trump's best friend shared a picture of himself with former US President Donald Trump, hailing the Republican nominee for his solid character. Influencer Bo Loudon, who holds a combined following of over 320,000 people on Instagram and X and has familial ties to Trump's previous presidential campaign, declared that he and Barron, 18, are “best friends”.(X@BoLoudon/AP)

Influencer Bo Loudon, who holds a combined following of over 320,000 people on Instagram and X and has familial ties to Trump's previous presidential campaign, declared that he and Barron, 18, are “best friends”.

Loudon, a 17-year-old budding political influencer, is the son of former Missouri state senator John William Loudon and conservative pundit Gina Loudon, who was a member of the 2020 Trump campaign media advisory board and also served as co-chair of Women for Trump.

Taking to X on Monday, he asserted that it is always “an honour” to get clicked with Trump, addressing him as “my FAVORITE PRESIDENT”.

Calling the moment “different and much more special”, Loudon described the situation while taking a picture with the former president.

“Trump asked how I was doing, double checked about 5 times if I got a photo, made sure everyone knew that I'm best friends with his son Barron, and told them all how great my mom @RealDrGina and I are,” he wrote.

Barron is the youngest son of Trump and the sole child of former First Lady Melania Trump. The teenager, according to Trump, keeps giving political advice to his father. Recently, he told his dad to go ahead for an interview with internet sensation Adin Ross.

Loudon, who has earlier dubbed Trump “rightful president”, went on to make a big statement about the Gen-Z vote in the November election. “Trump truly has the biggest heart ever. Gen-Z Stands with Trump!” he announced.

Also Read: Trump blasted for ‘stupid, rambling’ reply to supporter's very earnest question

Trump vs Harris: Gen Z to play huge role in 2024 White House race

Following Biden's withdrawal the race, British pop star Charli XCX, who has a sizable fan base within Gen Z, said on X that “Kamala IS brat,” alluding to her immensely popular album Brat.

Later, Harris's official campaign account, Kamala HQ, styled its cover photo after the Brat album, which went viral online this summer.

Gen Z voters are predicted to be significant players in the upcoming contest between Trump and Harris.

Biden was lagging Trump among young voters prior to his decision to leave the race. In this age bracket, the contest between Trump and Harris is still somewhat closer, and both candidates are actively working to win their support.

Earlier, several nationwide surveys indicated that Harris was ahead with Gen Z voters. According to an Axios/Generational Lab survey, 60 percent of respondents between the ages of 18 and 34 favored Harris, while 40 percent supported Trump.