Netizens slam Donald Trump as a 'creep' over ranting about Hillary Clinton

Former US President Donald Trump recently claimed he could have done “terrible things” to Hillary Clinton while in the Oval Office in a very disturbing rant. Donald Trump's "lock her up" comment to Hillary Clinton draws widespread criticism(REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

Trump made this remark during an impromptu press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, August 8, and quickly went viral. “I could have done things to her that would've made your head spin,” Trump told the press.

Trump's comments centered around his assertion that he was “protective” of Clinton during his time in the White House, despite the fact that his supporters frequently called for her imprisonment.

“I thought it was a really bad thing to take the wife of a president of the United States and put her in jail. And then I see the way they treat me — that's the way it goes, ” he said.

“But I was very protective of her. Nobody would understand that but I was. I think my people understand it. They used to say 'lock her up, lock her up,' and I'd say just relax please.”

Trump's comments sparked outrage online

Critics also resurfaced the former president's previous legal battles, particularly the civil case involving writer E. Jean Carroll, in which Trump was found liable for sexual abuse. One user highlighted, “Let's not forget, Trump was found liable for r****ng a woman in New York City.”

Another one said, “Are you allowed to have a restraining order against a former president? Or will the Supreme Court f--- that up too?”

“He tried to play nice, look where it got him,” one commented.

“Always the victim. Perpetual cry baby. It's pathetic and unbelievable that this absolute creep once was #POTUS. And to think some people see him as a beacon of masculinity, makes you chuckle,” another chimed in.

Another piped in saying, “In 2016, he ran off the promise he was going to lock up Hillary. Now going back on his word, saying he didn't want to do it. This guy's a fake. He is his own parody, it's appropriate that a parody account is posting this video.”

During a recent interview on Fox & Friends Weekend, Trump tried to distance himself from his infamous “lock her up” rhetoric: “Hillary Clinton — I didn’t say lock her up, but the people said lock her up, lock her up.” However, numerous clips from his 2016 campaign and beyond clearly show Trump and his supporters chanting for Clinton's imprisonment, including during a 2016 debate where Trump suggested, on live television, that Clinton should be locked up.