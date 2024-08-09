Trump blasted for ‘stupid, rambling’ reply to supporter's very earnest question: ‘This is how you lose votes'

Donald Trump, who is reportedly fuming and panicking over rival Kamala Harris' massive fundraising haul and huge rally size, surprised his supporter with a weird answer about a crucial issue. Donald Trump recently spoke to one of his supporters, who highlighted his children's plight to afford a home.(AFP)

In his recent appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump spoke to one of his supporters, who highlighted his children's plight to afford a home.

“Out of eight children that I'm a father and a stepfather to, five of them are struggling, and I'm giving them part of my income on a regular basis,” the supporter told the former President.

He asked Trump how is he going to improve the economy to lower housing and rent costs in addition to the prices of food and electricity in order for these children to survive without the assistance of their parents.

In his “unbelievable” response, Trump lied about the price of bacon, greatly exaggerated inflation figures, and promised to destroy environmental regulations and increase the production of fossil fuels domestically.

“We’re going to drill, baby, drill,” he replied reiterating one of his campaign mantras that the prices of everything else will decline with the energy prices, which we must lower.

The GOP presidential candidate went on to say that he believes energy was the primary source of the biggest inflation in the history of the United States.

The Republican front-runner then bemoaned the growth in spending under Joe Biden's administration, saying, “Bacon is quadrupled. You can't order bacon” — and drew a comparison to his administration's cheaper expenses.

Four years ago under his administration, Trump boasted that the US looked fantastic, claiming that the energy and dining expenses were minimal. According to him, everything was going well and people could purchase a home due to low interest rates at 2 percent. “You had gasoline at $1.87. Now it's $5”, and everything is “going up very substantially,” he stressed.

Social media user tears into Trump over his response

Meanwhile, social media users blasted Trump’s response, labelling it as “word salad” and “non-answer,” and criticised him of ignoring an important question with rambling nonsense.

“I genuinely feel bad for this guy," who asked a “real, earnest question” about his kids' survival, one X user wrote, adding that “Trump treated him like a press op”.

“This poor guy asked a valid question and had to listen to this used car salesman crook spew nonsense and lies,” another reacted.

A third user thrashed Trump for giving “drill baby drill” response to a concerned supporter seeking a answer about surging rent prices. “America deserve better!”

“I know Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have an answer to this man’s question that isn’t rambling and weird slogans,” the fourth commented, while the another reminded Trump this is “how you lose votes”.

“That man had a genuine concern and was given a stupid, rambling answer full of greed and dollar signs. Amazing,” the netizen concluded.