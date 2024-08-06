Donald Trump says Barron encouraged him to go on streamer Adin Ross' show, reveals his son ‘is a big fan of…’

Donald Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, recently revealed that his youngest son, Barron Trump, is a fan of Kick streamer Adin Ross. Donald Trump revealed that 18-year-old Barron has taken on the role of his de-facto Gen Z advisor during an interview with Adan Ross.(AP)

During an over-an-hour interview with Ross, Trump revealed that 18-year-old Barron has taken on the role of his de-facto Gen Z advisor. According to the former president, his son played a major role in his decision to speak with 23-year-old Ross.

The interview took place in Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, with the GOP leader telling Ross that his son “says hello” to him. Calling Barron a “great young guy” further mentioned that “he's a big fan of yours.”

Later in the conversation, Trump informed Ross, “My sons told me about you,” saying, “Dad, he's really big.”

“What's up Barron? Yeah, Barron's awesome, he's a great kid, amazing. He's tall, very tall. Yeah, he's very smart, look at that,” Ross replied.

Adin Ross explains some Gen Z lingo to Trump

In addition to educating Trump on the specifics of live chats and exposing him to some Gen Z lingo, Ross attempted to acquaint the former president with the realm of live streaming.

To start, Ross gave Trump an explanation of the meaning of the “W's” that people were typing during the live-stream discussion.

“W's mean win, it's good,” Ross said, declaring “W Trump.”

Ross gifted Trump a gold Rolex watch during their discussion. The former President showed it to the camera and called it a “beautiful” and “great” watch.

Ross informed Trump that there was another gift for him. He then led Trump outside to a specially designed Tesla Cybertruck.

Trump's latest interview with Ross shows that he is still hoping to win over younger voters ahead of the US election.

He is now fully in favor of keeping TikTok available in the US. Trump, who joined the popular Gen Z platform on June 1, now has over 9.6 million followers on the platform.