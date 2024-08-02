 Tesla 2022 Autopilot crash: Elon Musk sued by family of motorcyclist killed - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tesla 2022 Autopilot crash: Elon Musk sued by family of motorcyclist killed

ByHT News Desk
Aug 02, 2024 12:50 PM IST

The lawsuit alleged that both driver assistance software and safety features are "defective and inadequate" which resulted in the accident.

Parents of 34-year-old motorcyclist Landon Embry- who died in a collision in 2022 with a Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot- filed a lawsuit against Tesla and the driver of the car. The lawsuit alleged that both driver assistance software and safety features are "defective and inadequate" which resulted in the accident that occurred in Utah when the Model 3 was travelling at a speed of 75-80 miles per hour and hit the back of Embry's Harley Davidson. Landon Embry's bike was tossed off and he was killed.

Tesla 2022 Autopilot crash: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk addresses the European Jewish Association's conference in Krakow, Poland.(AP)
Tesla 2022 Autopilot crash: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk addresses the European Jewish Association's conference in Krakow, Poland.(AP)

Read more: Turkey blocks Instagram citing Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh’s death posts

Read more: Bhavish Aggarwal to earn 288 crore from Ola Electric IPO?

The lawsuit claimed that the Model 3 driver was "tired" and in no condition to drive. The complaint also faulted the Autopilot sensors—including cameras—for failing to detect the motorcycle as a hazard. Suggesting that an adequate auto-braking system would have prevented the collision, the complaint said, “A reasonably prudent driver, or adequate auto braking system, would have, and could have slowed or stopped without colliding with the motorcycle.”

Read more: Stock market crash: Investors lose 4 lakh crore after Sensex falls 800 points

In another case, a Seattle motorcyclist, was struck and killed by a Tesla Model S running in Full Self-Driving mode. The incidents have raised red flags over the safety and reliability of Tesla's advanced driver assistance technologies.

 

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Tesla 2022 Autopilot crash: Elon Musk sued by family of motorcyclist killed
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On