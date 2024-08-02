Tesla 2022 Autopilot crash: Elon Musk sued by family of motorcyclist killed

Parents of 34-year-old motorcyclist Landon Embry- who died in a collision in 2022 with a Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot- filed a lawsuit against Tesla and the driver of the car. The lawsuit alleged that both driver assistance software and safety features are "defective and inadequate" which resulted in the accident that occurred in Utah when the Model 3 was travelling at a speed of 75-80 miles per hour and hit the back of Embry's Harley Davidson. Landon Embry's bike was tossed off and he was killed. Tesla 2022 Autopilot crash: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk addresses the European Jewish Association's conference in Krakow, Poland.(AP)

The lawsuit claimed that the Model 3 driver was "tired" and in no condition to drive. The complaint also faulted the Autopilot sensors—including cameras—for failing to detect the motorcycle as a hazard. Suggesting that an adequate auto-braking system would have prevented the collision, the complaint said, “A reasonably prudent driver, or adequate auto braking system, would have, and could have slowed or stopped without colliding with the motorcycle.”

In another case, a Seattle motorcyclist, was struck and killed by a Tesla Model S running in Full Self-Driving mode. The incidents have raised red flags over the safety and reliability of Tesla's advanced driver assistance technologies.