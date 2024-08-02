Turkey blocks Instagram citing Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh’s death posts

Turkey’s internet regulator blocked access to Instagram as a senior aide to country's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the social media platform for “censorship” of posts related to Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh’s death. The country's Information and Communication Technologies Authority didn’t give a reason for the move. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, during a news conference.(Bloomberg)

Earlier, the Presidency’s communications chief Fahrettin Altun accused Instagram of “actively preventing people from posting messages of condolences for the passing of Hamas leader Haniyeh without citing any policy violations.”