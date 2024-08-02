 Turkey blocks Instagram citing Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh’s death posts - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Turkey blocks Instagram citing Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh’s death posts

ByHT News Desk
Aug 02, 2024 11:06 AM IST

Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authority didn’t give a reason for the move.

Turkey’s internet regulator blocked access to Instagram as a senior aide to country's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the social media platform for “censorship” of posts related to Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh’s death. The country's Information and Communication Technologies Authority didn’t give a reason for the move.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, during a news conference.(Bloomberg)
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, during a news conference.(Bloomberg)

Earlier, the Presidency’s communications chief Fahrettin Altun accused Instagram of “actively preventing people from posting messages of condolences for the passing of Hamas leader Haniyeh without citing any policy violations.”

Turkey blocks Instagram citing Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh's death posts
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Friday, August 02, 2024
