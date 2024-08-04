Happy birthday Barack Obama: How the meme-ification of Joe Biden and the former POTUS plays into political strategy

As the world celebrates Barack Obama's 63rd birthday, it's an opportune moment to reflect on the unique ways he connected with people during and after his presidency. One notable aspect of his public image was the escalation of memes that captured his personality and moments in office. Barack Obama celebrates his 63rd birthday today(Instagram)

These memes not only entertained but also played a significant role in making Obama, and subsequently Joe Biden, a more relatable and beloved figure across the globe.

Beyond the humour, these memes humanised Obama and Joe in a way that traditional media discourse could not possibly. In a world where political leaders are often seen as distant and unapproachable, Obama and Joe's meme presence brought them closer to younger balloters.

Most of these memes portrayed fictional scenarios of Biden's playful antics with Obama as the amused yet patient counterpart. This dynamic endeared the duo to the public while making their relationship feel surreptitiously more familiar.

During their time in office, these memes also highlighted a more playful and relatable side of Biden, portraying him as the fun-loving “Uncle Joe”. The humorous and endearing content featuring both Joe and Barack played a pivotal role in shaping Biden's public image, reinforcing his seemingly approachable and charismatic persona.

The trivial format of the text meme allowed people to connect with each man on a personal level, whether they agreed with their policies or not. It created a connection to these unreachable politicians that felt personal and light-hearted.

These memes attributed both leaders with traits and characteristics designed to resonate more with a younger audience — immortalising them in a digital sitcom that keeps them relevant, relatable and forever in the memeosphere. This strategy is likely to prove highly effective, given that there was a point where Joe put out a recruitment post for a meme manager.

Even the mere fact that Joe's request became a meme illustrates how deeply entrenched and impactful this strategy has become. As long as the memes keep rolling in, these leaders will probably stay in the spotlight — whether we like it or not.