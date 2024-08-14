Donald Trump shows ‘test of a man’ through several X posts since the interview with Musk

Following former US President Donald Trump’s tech-marred and bizarre live-streamed interview with Elon Musk on Monday evening, Kamala Harris’s campaign issued a sharp press release that seemed to hit a nerve in Trump and his entourage. Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University on August 9, 2024 in Bozeman, Montana. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The statement pointed out the issues with the live stream feed, Trump’s radicalisation and links with the highly frowned upon Project 2025. In response, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung referred to the Harris campaign by using a sic social media term of endearment, stating they are “f****ing cowards”.

Last Monday, the former POTUS returned to X (formerly Twitter), leaving his Truth Social behind for the first time in nearly a year, and flooded the timeline with one after another post ranging from Trump Campaign ads to promoting his presidential race to slamming Harris as a “communist.”

Trump posts Ad with Edgar Albert Guest's poem in background

Just after the glitch-marred interview, the ex-prez posted a 58 second video on the platform where he can be seen stepping down from the Airforce One in black and white montage, the poem The Proof of Worth by Edgar Albert Guest in the background reciting, “The test of a man is how much he will bear/ For a cause which he knows to be right,/How long will he stand in the depths of despair,/How much will he suffer and fight?/There are many to serve when the victory’s near/And few are the hurts to be borne,/But it calls for a leader of courage to cheer/The men in a battle forlorn.”

And the video concludes with “Unless it is proof of unfaltering will,/And unless you have suffered to win” while showing 2024 and 3 US Nation flags waving in behind.

The video's message is most probably related to Trump's recent Monday indictment, in which 19 defendants, including him, sought to illegally nullify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

He posted another one on the same day, a 1 minute-2-second ‘Trump-Vance, Make America Great Again’ promotional video clip with a caption, “Join http://TrumpForce47.com today!”

The video features different presidential campaign moments of Trump from Atlanta, Ohio, to the ex-prez's recent assassination attempt in Pennsylvania and the iconic hand raise clip after a bullet grazed his ear.

Followed by another two posts back to back. One is a almost 3 minute long video showing Trump walking from and behind and his voice: “Nothing worth doing ever, ever, ever came easy.” Another one was a ‘Donald J. Trump’s Space' podcast.

On Musk's interview with Trump was delayed by 40 minutes due to technical issues, but eventually aired on X with thousands of listeners.