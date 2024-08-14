Donald Trump ‘struggling to get past his anger’ after 'terrible' VP pick, mulling over firing ‘very talented’…

Donald Trump has been attempting all the measures to stay in the spotlight amidst his ongoing election campaign for the White House battle. In less than a month, the former President appeared in two crucial interviews, one with Internet sensation Adin Ross and another with none other than X owner Elon Musk, whose support Trump deemed as “very special”. For Trump, conversation with Ross and Musk were important in order to draw voters' attention, especially among Gen Z. Donald Trump isn't canvassing swing states because “he's p*ssed,” according to Anthony Scaramucci, who remains close to the former president's inner circle after serving as his communications director for a limited period of time.(REUTERS)

Despite all his efforts, the GOP presidential candidate is said to be upset with his vice president pick. According to a Daily Mail report, insiders have disclosed that Trump is “lighting up” his campaign team as he bunkers down at Mar-a-Lago following his “terrible” move to pick JD Vance as his running mate.

Sources close to him revealed Trump's alleged breakdown as he continues to lose ground in the polls in the wake of President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race and Kamala Harris' ascension to the top of the Democratic ticket.

Former Trump spokesperson Sarah Matthews told MSNBC, “I think that he feels this election slipping away from him, and that's where you're beginning to see him spiral.”

GOP leaders and top donors have expressed concerns about Trump's haphazard approach over his harsh and personal assaults on Harris rather than focusing on important policy matters like the border, abortion, inflation, and crime.

Is Trump planning to fire his campaign managers?

Trump isn't canvassing swing states because “he's p*ssed,” according to Anthony Scaramucci, who remains close to the former president's inner circle after serving as his communications director for a limited period of time.

Commenting on the Ohio Senator's selection as his running mate, Scaramucci claimed on the podcast The Rest is Politics that “he picked Vance—he knows Vance was a terrible, terrible pick.”

“He's lighting people up inside his campaign right now about picking Vance,” he added.

According to the former White House employee, Trump frequently fires people when things fail to operate as per his plans.

After barely ten days in office in 2017, Scaramucci was sacked from his position as director of communications due to an outrageous outburst.

He further claimed that Trump is discussing with his close friends the possibility of eliminating his campaign managers, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles. They are “very talented people,” Scaramucci stated.

While Trump has been making attempts to pin the blame for his polling decline elsewhere, his competitor, Harris, is sweeping across key states accompanied by her recently appointed vice president, Tim Walz.

Nikki Haley too warns Trump

Even Trump supporter Nikki Haley has demanded an end to the absurd assault of insults directed at Harris.

Haley demanded in a Fox News appearance on Tuesday that Trump make a “serious shift” in his campaign tactics.

She pointed out that this campaign will not succeed by discussing audience sizes or by talking about Harris's race. “The American people are smart. Treat them like they're smart,” she asserted.

According to prominent Republican source said, Trump is failing to move over his anger, despite calls from other Republicans to stop the insane messaging.