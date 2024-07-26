Nikki Haley says she won't ‘apologize’ for past criticism of Donald Trump, but will do THIS

The former presidential hopeful Nikki Haley while sitting down with CNN, affirmed that she would not “apologize or take anything back” for her comments against former President Donald Trump; all the more, she has made a U-turn by supporting his candidacy. US former ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley gestures as she speaks during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 16, 2024.(Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

Haley said Trump was “toxic,” “unhinged”, and lacked “moral clarity” during GOP convention last week.

“I said a lot of tough things about him in the campaign. He said a lot of tough things about me in the campaign. That’s what happens in campaigns. I don’t think we need to apologize or take anything back. I don’t plan on doing that,” Haley remarked, acknowledging that she would still vote for the candidate she once labelled as “chaos.”

During the campaign, Trump did not hold back either, directing harsh remarks towards his former UN Ambassador. He mocked Haley’s husband’s military service and dubbed her “bird brain Nikki Haley.” Despite this, Haley shifted her stance in May and publicly pledged her support for Trump, even though she had previously said in February that there was “no need to kiss the ring.”

She also noted, “I don’t agree with Trump 100% of time, and I don’t expect them to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him. But I wanted them to think about it through my eyes and how I thought about it.”

Haley also sent a cease and desist letter to a PAC of her former supporters, “Haley Voters for Harris.”

Haley unsurprised by Biden's decision to pass torch to Harris

Haley's interview also touched upon President Joe Biden’s decision to pass the presidential torch to Kamala Harris after one term. She expressed that she was not surprised by this decision. “Through the whole campaign, I fought for mental competency tests. I wasn’t doing it to be disrespectful. I wasn’t doing it to be mean. I was doing it because I think it’s not just Joe Biden,” Haley said, and “it’s a problem for the American people.”

“I never thought he would make it to the election. I always said a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris, and I think that’s what’s playing out.”

In January, Haley had stated that “the first party to retire its 80-year-old candidate is going to be the one who wins this election.”

Despite these earlier views, she lauded Trump in a speech to the Republican National Convention last week, even though she initially faced a snub. Haley criticized Kamala Harris as a far-left choice but denounced some Republicans’ racist portrayal of Harris as merely a “DEI hire.”

“The fact that you put in one of the most liberal politicians you probably could have put in, it’s going to be an issue. There’s so many issues we can talk about when it comes to Kamala Harris that it doesn’t matter what she looks like,” she commented.