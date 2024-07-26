Donald Trump wishes America to ‘wipe Iran off the face of the earth’ if…

Former US President Donald Trump hopes “America obliterates Iran, wipes it off the face of the earth” if the US adversary succeeds in “assassinating” him. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)

On Thursday, through a post on Truth Social, Trump shared a video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing Congress about threats from the Islamic Republic.

The former POTUS did not mince words in his post. “If they do ‘assassinate President Trump,’ which is always a possibility, I hope that America obliterates Iran, wipes it off the face of the Earth,” he wrote.

“If that does not happen, American Leaders will be considered ‘gutless’ cowards!”

This call for vengeance follows a recent attempt on Trump’s life. Less than two weeks ago, during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a would-be assassin’s bullet grazed Trump’s ear. The incident took the life of 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, a heroic firefighter, and left 2 others injured.

US officials later disclosed intelligence that indicated an Iranian plot to kill Trump just weeks prior to the July 13 shooting. This threat was communicated to the lead Secret Service agent assigned to Trump’s protection detail and to his campaign team.

The White House National Security Council has been monitoring Iranian threats against Trump administration officials for several years following the US killing of Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, who was targeted on Trump’s orders in 2020.

Trump’s hardline stance is not new

Back in 2017, Trump also made a similar comment about North Korea when he said Kim Jong Un's country would face “fire and fury” if it continued its belligerent behaviour against the US. “He [Kim Jong-un] has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said, they will be met with the fire and fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before,” Trump said.

In 2019, he warned that if Iran were to develop a nuclear weapon, it would face unprecedented obliteration. During an interview on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press,’ Trump stated, “I’m not looking for war, and if there is, it’ll be obliteration like you’ve never seen before.”

“But I’m not looking to do that. But you can’t have a nuclear weapon. You want to talk? Good. Otherwise you can have a bad economy for the next three years.”