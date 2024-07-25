Kamala Harris launches first campaign ad featuring Trump's mugshot, ‘We choose…’

Kamala Harris launched her first official ad campaign on Thursday, July 25. In the nearly one-and-a-half-minute video, the Democratic nominee ripped her Republican rival, Donald Trump. The optimistic ad features Beyonce's song, Freedom from her 2016 album Lemonade. HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 25: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the American Federation of Teachers' 88th National Convention on July 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. The American Federation of Teachers is the first labor union to endorse Harris for president since announcing her campaign. Montinique Monroe/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Montinique Monroe / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Kamala Harris releases first ad campaign

The vice president's ad campaign opens with clips of her standing at a podium and smiling while looking over the crowd. It features a voiceover by Harris, where she begins with, “In this election, we each face a question. What kind of country do we want to live in?”

Harris' campaign video leans into the narrative of her background as a prosecutor, drawing a contrast to the former president's track record of legal woes. “There are some people who think we should be a country of chaos. Of fear. Of hate,” she says over shots of Trump and his running mate JD Vance.

As the video turned back to Harris, she goes on to say, “But us, we choose something different,” with the crowd chanting, “Kamala! Kamala! Kamala!” “We choose freedom,” she continued before the chorus of Freedom begins to play. “Freedom, freedom, I can’t move. Freedom cut me loose. Freedom, freedom where are you, cause I need freedom too,” Beyonce sings.

The presidential hopeful continues, “The freedom not just to get by, but to get ahead. The freedom to be safe from gun violence. The freedom to make decisions about your own body. We choose a future where no child lives in poverty. Where we can all afford healthcare.”

The video then features Trump's mugshot and several headlines highlighting his historic conviction. “Where no one is above the law,” Harris can be heard saying in the voiceover. “We believe in the promise of America, and we’re ready to fight for it. Because when we fight. We win,” she adds.