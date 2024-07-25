Did Donald Trump steal one of his key speeches from 2001 rom-com? Viral video resurfaces

While Donald Trump has continued his election campaign despite the attempted assassination on him, the former President has amassed a large following on social media thank to his memes and viral. Donald Trump was previously accused of using phrases from movies. He was charged of copying quotes from Batman supervillain Bane in January 2017.(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump's social media popularity took a big hit after he narrowly avoided being assassinated at a Pennsylvania rally. According to the data, Trump's Instagram following grew by one million in the week after the terrifying incident, from 24.9 million on the day before the shooting to 25.9 million as of Friday.

The old video, which was originally produced for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, alternates between clips from Trump's 2017 address and a graduation speech from the 2001 romantic comedy ‘Legally Blonde’, starring Reese Witherspoon.

During his address at Liberty University in Virginia in May of 2017, Trump asserted: “You must go forth into the world. Passion, courage in your conviction, most importantly, be true to yourself. I did it.”

Meanwhile, the video shows Elle, Witherspoon's character stating in her speech: “We take our next steps into the world, it is with passion, courage of conviction, and most importantly, have faith in yourself. We did it.”

The old video was reshared on Twitter this week, with a caption – “Why am I just seeing this?”

Internet reacts to viral video: ‘I wonder if ChatGPT…’

The clip has garnered over 11 million views and over 1,000 comments.

“Trump steals speeches from movies and Melania steals speeches from Michelle Obama. The Trumps sure do love stealing things…,” one X user wrote.

“Trump is making a movie about MAGA voters: Legally Conned,” another commented.

“I wonder if ChatGPT wrote the speech and was pulling from that script,” a third user chimed in.

Trump accused of copying phrases from other movies

According to the Mirror, Trump was previously accused of using phrases from movies. He was charged of copying quotes from Batman supervillain Bane in January 2017.

The disguised assassin in The Dark Knight Rises of 2012 intends to “give it back to you... the people” by regaining control from the troops of Gotham City.

During the oath ceremony, Trump pledged to take back the United States from the elites while “giving it back to you - the people.”