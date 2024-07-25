Donald Trump seeks FBI director's resignation for ‘lying’ to Congress about Biden: ‘You sure as hell can’t…’

Donald Trump has called for immediate resignation of FBI Director Christopher Wray after Secret Service boss stepped down from her position following a contentious House hearing on assassination attempt on the former President. Donald Trump, who hired Wray for the top FBI spot in 2017, accused him of "lying to Congress" on his knowledge of Biden's physical and cognitive decline.(AP )

Wray provided testimony regarding the probe into the assassination attempt on Trump as well as the agency's management before the House Judiciary Committee.

Lawmakers interrogated Wray on important aspects of the investigation into the horrific incident that occurred in Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, actions of the gunman, his search history, and if any evidence of a co-conspirator was found.

The FBI chief expressed concerns regarding foreign influence, violence against police, and threats of terrorism. He later had a discussion about President Joe Biden's mental capacity with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

FBI director slammed over Congress testimony

Trump, who hired Wray for the top FBI spot in 2017, accused him of "lying to Congress" on his knowledge of Biden's physical and cognitive decline.

The 57-year-old Wray came under fire after he informed the House Judiciary Committee that he does not meet the 81-year-old president on a regular basis and he has not observed any obvious decline in the POTUS' physical or mental health.

“I don’t meet with him very often, but what you’re describing is not something that I’ve observed during my interactions with him,” the FBI boss stated while responding to Gaetz's query.

He went on to call his meeting with the commander-in-chief “uneventful and unremarkable.”

Also Read: Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks' father breaks silence

Trump tears into FBI boss for ‘lying’ to Congress

Taking to Truth Social, Trump blasted Wray for “sweet talking” with the committee. He mentioned that he watched the Congressional Hearing on Wednesday and that Wray was asked the question whether or not he noticed any "cognitive degeneration" in his many conversations with Biden.

“[D]espite the fact that Special Counsel Robert Hur said, effectively, that Joe Biden is INCOMPETENT, with LITTLE MEMORY, etc., Wray said that ‘it is not something I observed during my interactions with him, which were uneventful and unremarkable,’ essentially stating that he found nothing wrong, mentally or physically, with ‘Joe,’” Trump wrote.

The Republican presidential nominee asserted that “anybody can see that Joe Biden is cognitively and physically challenged, and if you can’t see that, you sure as hell can’t be running the FBI.”

“Wray has to resign, and NOW, for LYING TO CONGRESS!” he concluded.

Last week, Biden declared that he was withdrawing from the contest for reelection in the wake of growing pressure over his age and mental decline concerns. However, he has pledged to serve the remainder of his term in office.