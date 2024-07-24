Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks' father breaks silence: ‘We just want to try to…’

The father of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump, has broken his silence days after the shooting at the Pennsylvania rally. Matthew Brian Crooks, 53, has revealed that the family is just trying to “take care of ourselves.” His son was killed by Secret Service Snipers. Thomas Matthew Crooks' (pictured) father breaks silence (The Bethel Park School District via AP)(AP)

Matthew made the remarks while leaving a grocery store on Monday, July 22, Fox News reported. “We just want to try to take care of ourselves right now. Please, just give us our space,” Matthew said.

“We’re going to release a statement when our legal counsel advises us to do so – until then, we have no comment,” he added.

As per reports, Matthew previously simply said he is trying to understand "what the hell is going on,” declining to provide any more details. He said he wanted to "wait until I talk to law enforcement" before commenting.

The rifle Crooks used to carry out the shooting was purchased by Matthew, who is a registered Libertarian. Crooks’ family has been coordinating in the investigation, which is ongoing. A motive has yet to be revealed by feds.

In Crooks’ phone, investigators found photos of Trump, Joe Biden and other senior government officials. He also searched dates for the Democratic National Convention, and looked up the former president’s appearances.

Thomas Matthew Crooks’ school denies claims he was bullied

Meanwhile, the high school Crooks attended denied claims that he was bullied, and that he tried out for the school’s rifle team, and threatened to shoot up the school. Crooks’ classmates previously alleged that he was “relentlessly” bullied at school. Bethel Park High School, however, dismissed the “painful misconception” that he was a victim of bullying.

Crooks opened fire at the rally, wounding Trump and two others. He killed firefighter Corey Comperatore before being killed by snipers.