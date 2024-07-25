Donald Trump takes stage at NC rally amid ‘USA USA USA’ chants, rips Kamala Harris: ‘Dishonesty and incompetence’

Donald Trump on Wednesday, July 24, stepped onto the campaign trail to a new race amid changes brought about by Joe Biden dropping out. Trump’s rally at Charlotte, North Carolina, was his first rally after president Biden ended his candidacy and endorsed vice president Kamala Harris. Donald Trump take stage at NC rally amid ‘USA USA USA’ chants (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP)(AFP)

Video shows the crowd fired up, chanting “USA USA USA” as Trump stood on the stage. Trump was quick to turn his focus on Harris, his likely new opponent after Biden dropped out. The former president dubbed her “Lyin’ Kamala Harris” and said she was a radical liberal” who will be rejected by voters in November.

“Kamala Harris has been the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe,” Trump told the crowd.

Trump alluded to his message of unity after surviving an assassination, telling his supporters that he “was supposed to be nice.” “They say something happened to me when I got shot: I became nice,” Trump said. “If you don’t mind, I’m not going to be nice.” The crowd roared and cheered.

“This November, the American people are going to tell her, ‘No thanks, Kamala. You’ve done a terrible job. You’ve been terrible at everything’,” the former president further said.

‘A vote for Kamala is a vote for four more years of dishonesty’

Trump also mocked Harris for allegedly trying to portray the race as one between a former prosecutor and a convicted felon. Notably, Harris is a former San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general.

“Their campaign says, ‘I’m the prosecutor, and he is the convicted felon.’ That’s that campaign. I don’t think people are going to buy it. And we won our big case. You know, we won the case in Florida,” Trump said, referencing the classified documents case that was recently dismissed.

“A vote for Kamala is a vote for four more years of dishonesty and incompetence, weakness and failure,” he added.

During a call with reporters later, Trump also belated Harris over immigration policies. “As a result of her dangerously extreme immigration policies, the largest invasion in history is now taking place at our southern border, and it’s getting worse, not better,” he said.