Kamala Harris tears into pro-Palestine protestors for burning US flag to condemn Netanyahu's visit: ‘It should never…’

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday denounced the "despicable" and "unpatriotic" burning of an American flag by anti-Israel protesters who hit streets in Washington to demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the nation.

On Wednesday, several protestors held rallies and raised slogans in Washington ahead of Netanyahu’s address to Congress. However, the Democratic presidential candidate skipped his speech.

The demonstration on Wednesday featured “despicable acts by unpatriotic protestors and dangerous hate-fueled rhetoric,” according to Harris.

“I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in that way,” Harris said in strong-worded statement posted on X.

She, however, stressed that people have a right to protest peacefully, adding that “antisemitism, hate and violence” has no place in our our nation.

Other prominent Democrats also echoed similar sentiments amid Republican attempts to portray the party as pro-Hamas ahead of the November elections.

JD Vance hits out at Harris

Before Harris issued her statement on X, Donald Trump's VP nominee JD Vance blasted the US VP for not condemning the pro-Hamas rioters.

“Anti-American and pro-Hamas rioters burned the American flag in front of the US Capitol, and the woman who wants to be our president is still refusing to condemn it,” Vance wrote.

On Wednesday, thousands of protesters, who are furious about the Gaza war and killing of innocent Palestinians in the wake of Hamas' attack on Israel, marched on the firmly guarded US Capitol while Netanyahu gave a bold speech to legislators.

A group of demonstrators assembled outside a train station close to the Capitol, where they burned Netanyahu's effigy, American flags and spray-painted monuments.

Later on Thursday, Harris is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu. The US VP began her presidential campaign after President Joe Biden's exit from the White House race. Biden and the Israeli PM will have a separate meeting.