Washington DC singes during Netanyahu's Congress address, US flags burnt amidst 'Allahu Akbar' chants

In demonstrations against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the US, protesters burnt American flags and hoisted Palestinian flags outside Washington's Union Station. The demonstrators demanded the US stop military aid to Israel. Crowd burns American flags in Washington to protest Netanyahu's visit (@TimcastNews screenshot/X)

Police reportedly used pepper spray on some of the thousands of demonstrators who had gathered outside the US Capitol while Netanyahu addressed Congress. Capitol Police said "part of the crowd has started to become violent." The crowd was heard chanting "free Palestine,” “stop bombing Gaza,” and “Netanyahu you can’t hide.”

People were heard chanting “Allahu Akbar” while burning the American flag.

‘I expect them to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law’

The invitation for Netanyahu to speak had been extended by House Speaker Mike Johnson. It received massive criticism from people who are against Israel's invasion of Gaza. According to health authorities, the invasion has resulted in the deaths of almost 40,000 residents, USA Today reported.

“Pro-terror, anti-Israel agitators are vandalizing federal property, removing American flags, and replacing them with Palestinian flags steps away from the United States Capitol. This is inexcusable, and I expect them to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), a member of Senate GOP leadership, posted on X, sharing images from the scene.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote, “Hamas flags, slogans about killing Jews, harassment of @CapitolPolice officers, vandalism, burnt American flags, & hanged effigies of PM Netanyahu. These are just some of the appalling scenes at protests around the U.S. Capitol today,” adding that this “vitriolic behavior goes beyond peaceful protests and free speech. It will only further incite violence.”

Non-Capitol Police officers were spotted making mass arrests near Union Station, Politico reported. The US Capitol Police said that “no flags under our protection have been removed or vandalized.”

The police also said that the “crowd failed to obey our order to move back from our police line.” “We are deploying pepper spray towards anyone trying to break the law and cross that line,” they added.

Netanyahu blasted the protesters in his speech, saying, “When the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair are praising, promoting, and funding you, you have officially become Iran's useful idiots.”

Several demonstrators placed 30 human-size cardboard coffins that were wrapped in Palestinian flags.Various roads near the Capitol saw traffic being barred.