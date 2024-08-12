Nancy Pelosi reveals why she pressured Biden to drop out from 2024 race, addresses if she would repair ties with POTUS

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has publicly expressed doubts whether President Joe Biden signed the letter that was sent to Democrats, stressing that he was “firmly committed” to continuing the 2024 White House race. Nancy Pelosi's interview with NY Times coincides with Biden's confession this past weekend that he had the former speaker on his mind when deciding to turn the reins over to US VP Kamala Harris.(REUTERS)

Admitting thatshe put pressure onBiden to withdraw from thecontest, Pelosi said she felt that he was no longer making his own decision.

The 81-year-old Biden wrote the letter to congressional Democrats in an attempt to allay rumors that he might withdraw from the race due to growing worries about his physical and mental fitness following his performance in the June 27 debate against Donald Trump. Biden exited from the race, two weeks after facing backlash over dismal performance against Trump and demands to end his bid for presidency.

Last week on Friday, Pelosi sat down for an interview with columnist Ezra Klein of the New York Times. “I didn’t accept the letter as anything but a letter.. I mean, there are some people who are unhappy with the letter,” she said.

“Let me say it differently. Some said that some people were unhappy with the letter. I’ll put it in somebody else’s mouth. It didn’t sound like Joe Biden to me. It really didn’t,” the former Speaker stated.

Her revelation coincides with Biden's confession this past weekend that he had Pelosi on his mind when deciding to turn the reins over to US VP Kamala Harris.

Also Read: Joe Biden appears confused and asks, ‘What am I doing?’ at White House

Did Pelosi plot against Biden?

Pelosi made headlines two days after Biden sent the letter when she appeared on MSNBC's “Morning Joe”, and said, “It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run.” She further informed that Democrats are “encouraging him” to make the move since “time is running short”.

On being questioned at the time about the difference between her remarks and Biden's letter, Pelosi responded, “Whatever he decides, we go with.”

Certain commentators speculated that Pelosi's statements during that episode were aimed at sending a message to Biden to leave the race.

In addition to her public declarations, a number of Pelosi's allies, including Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), joined the uprising against Biden's attempt for reelection.

CNN said that during a behind-the-scenes exchange, Pelosi questioned Biden about polling data suggesting he wouldn't win the presidency.

Pelosi wants to mend ties with Biden

According to a Democrat with knowledge of the private conversation told Politico, “Nancy made clear that they could do this the easy way or the hard way.”

Pelosi claims that the duo has not communicated since Biden's statement on dropping out of the race and the beginning of last week.

She, on the other hand, seems to be making an effort to mend decades-long ties with him, praising him in public as a “consequential” president.

On being asked is there is a way back for your friendship, Pelosi highlighted her family's generational love for Biden.

“In our family, we have three generations of love for Joe Biden. My husband and I, of course, we've known him for a very long time – respect him, love him and Jill. He and Jill are so remarkable, and their family,” she told MSNBC host Jen Psaki.

“Our kids have always loved them. I had pictures with him from our children growing up and now our grandchildren growing up,” Pelosi added.