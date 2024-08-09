Joe Biden appears confused and asks, ‘What am I doing?’ at White House

Joe Biden raised eyebrows on Thursday during his only scheduled public event of the week when he appeared visibly uncertain about his next steps and needed guidance from an emcee to exit a White House celebration honouring the Texas Rangers’ World Series victory. U.S. President Joe Biden receives an honorary jersey from Texas Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy (not pictured) as he welcomes the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 8, 2024. REUTERS/Umit Bektas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

The event in the East Room of the White House further raised concerns about Biden’s cognitive state, and several Democrats and Republican politicians have expressed doubts about his presidency.

The 81-year-old POTUS has faced increasing scrutiny regarding his mental sharpness, particularly after announcing his decision on July 21 to end his campaign for a second term.

This came in the wake of growing discontent among his party members, who have voiced concerns about his capacity to serve as president until January 20, 2025. Very recently, Biden has maintained a noticeably light public schedule.

Biden’s public schedule this week has been particularly sparse, with no official events on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. His Thursday appearance at the White House marked his only public engagement, and later that evening, he was scheduled for a private visit to his former campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden asks, ‘What am I doing now?’

During the event, which celebrated the Texas Rangers' recent World Series triumph, Biden was presented with a personalized jersey and cowboy boots by the team. After accepting the gifts, he appeared momentarily at a loss for what to do next, asking, All right, what am I doing now?"

The situation grew more awkward when a military aide approached him to take the jersey, prompting Biden to quip, “Are you stealing my jersey?” Despite having hosted numerous events in the same room, the president looked around for direction, at one point raising both hands in confusion.

The emcee eventually intervened, announcing, “Distinguished guests, please remain in your seats as the president departs.” Upon hearing this, Biden playfully swung his arms in a mock jogging motion as he exited the stage. Before leaving, he briefly interacted with two young children in the front row and then turned to give a military-style salute to the Dallas-Fort Worth team.

House Speaker Mike Johnson recently commented on Biden's capacity to serve as commander-in-chief, “If Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president. He must resign the office immediately.”

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez echoed these concerns, stating, “Americans deserve to feel their president is fit enough to do the job.” She added, “I doubt the president’s judgment about his health, his fitness to do the job, and whether he is the one making important decisions about our country, rather than unelected advisers.”