Was Blueface arrested after police swarmed rapper's Canyon Country home? What we know so far

A reported shooting at rapper Blueface's Canyon Country, California home on Tuesday was later found to be a swatting incident, according to Hometown Station. Blueface's home was swatted on Tuesday. ((Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports))

What happened at Blueface's Home According to KHTS radio, deputies got reports of a shooting around 2:40 pm in the 16000 block of Juniper Springs Drive in Canyon Country. The call was said to be at the home of Blueface, whose real name is Jonathan Porter, a musician known for his 2018 song “Thotiana,” which reached number eight on the Billboard Hot 100, the report said.

When deputies reached his home, Blueface was in the middle of an hour-long livestream on KIK. During the video, a barefoot Blueface was seen being detained and talking with deputies, and a cameraman was also detained, the report added.

Also Read: Who is Devyn Dalton? 5 things to know about Matt Damon's ‘The Odyssey’ stunt double with 'the greatest arms’

Was Blueface Arrested As per KHTS radio, after searching the home, officials found no shooting had taken place and there was no evidence of any crime at his house. Shirley Miller, a spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, confirmed this. The report explained that swatting happens when someone from an unknown location makes a false emergency report to an unsuspecting person's home or workplace, causing a large police response.

Authorities have not announced any arrests related to the false report.

Also Read: Mackenzie Shirilla update: Why prosecutors say her latest appeal deserves another 'no' at Ohio Supreme Court

Blueface's earlier arrest Blueface was earlier sentenced to four years in prison for violating his probation linked to a 2021 assault on a security guard at a North Hollywood lounge. And he was released from prison on November 3, 2025.

As per TMZ, his manager Wack 100 said he had managed to get Blue's sentencing suspended for a few years, but after Blue was caught with drug paraphernalia, a judge was forced to give him the maximum sentence. Blueface was arrested and booked into the Van Nuys jail on January 12, 2024.

As per Fox 11, apart from his charges in California, Blueface was arrested for robbery on June 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada, accused of taking a woman's cell phone at the Palms Casino on May 29. He was also facing charges of attempted murder over a separate incident from October 2022, the report added.