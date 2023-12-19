Video shows Blueface seemingly ordering security team to beat up a woman at LA concert

Rapper Blueface was caught on camera seemingly encouraging his security team to beat a female fan for allegedly throwing ice on the stage. The incident took placeat his Los Angeles concert this weekend. It is unclear if charges have been pressed against Blueface following the incident (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

“You throwing s—t right? Come up,” the rapper told the woman who allegedly threw the ice. The woman seemingly denied the accusation, to which Blueface said, “Oh you didn’t throw nothin? You the only one with a cup of ice.”

“Come on up here, don’t be scared now,” he said, helping the woman on stage. Blueface then turned to his security team and said, “You know what to do,” adding, “Yeah, get her.” He then pushed the woman to the ground. The crew appeared to punch and kick her as Blueflace’s fiance, Jaidyn Alexis, joined the fight. The video of the incident was posted to X.

In another video posted to Instagram, Alexis can be seen throwing punches at the woman. The punches, however, appear not to land on the victim. Blueface shouts a few minutes into the alleged assault on the woman, “Don’t run! Come up here,” adding, “Don’t be scared.”

The woman has not been identified. It is unclear if charges have been pressed against Blueface.

Blueface’s previous run-ins with the law

In October, Bluface was on a three-year probation after being accused of shooting a Las Vegas man the previous year. In July, he pleaded guilty to the crime, according to the Los Angeles Times. If he violates the probation, he will have to serve at least two years, and a maximum of five years in prison.

Further, just eight months before being arrested for the Las Vegas shooting, the rapper was arrested in Los Angeles for possessing a concealed firearm. He allegedly also drove a suspended licence at the time.