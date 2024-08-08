Vivek Ramaswamy takes brutal jibe at ‘aged puppet’ Biden by comparing him to British monarch: ‘Trying to swap Queen…’

Vivek Ramaswamy on Thursday compared President Joe Biden to a ceremonial figure akin to a British monarch and claimed that the Democrats were now attempting to replace the king with a queen in November. Vivek Ramaswamy in Thursday called Joe Biden a "ceremonial figure like a British monarch".(AP)

Biden recently withdrew from the 2024 race and endorsed VP Kamala Harris for president.

The former Republican presidential candidate's remark was made in response to a post on X that shows that Biden is hardly working this week.

An X user shared Biden's this week schedule and blasted it as “truly absurd”.

“1 phone call on Monday. Nothing Tuesday or Wednesday. 1 phone call and a ceremony on Thursday & then off to the beach house. Any employee or CEO who did would be fired. Biden is the leader of the free world working 10 hours a week,” Tom Bevan, Co-Founder & President of RealClearPolitics, wrote.

Responding to Bevan's post, Ramaswamy noted: “Biden is a ceremonial figure like a British monarch, an aged puppet for those who actually run the country. They’re now just trying to swap a queen for the king in November.”

The Indian-American politician's remarks came at a time when Donald Trump, the presidential candidate for the Republican party, is facing intense backlash for ranting against Democrat rival Harris and accusing the media of portraying her in a good limelight.

Commenting on Ramaswamy's post, one X user wrote: “The power structure in this country is so diffuse it is very difficult to know who actually runs the country.”

“We don’t even know the names of the true people who run our country. We are taxed without representation and I’ve had ENOUGH,” another commented.

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris

As Harris is gaining ground after declaring Tim Walz as her running mate, Trump declared he would hold a press conference on Thursday. The Republican Party has been targeting Harris for not speaking with the media since Joe Biden withdrew from the contest.

Joe Biden stated last night that it is unlikely there would be a peaceful transition of power if Trump loses the race. “He means what he says. We don’t take him seriously. He means it, all the stuff about. If we lose, there’ll be a bloodbath, it’ll have to be a stolen election',” the Commander-in-Chief asserted.

Also Read: Trump's news conference announcement ridiculed as ‘show of desperation’, Kamala Harris team declares 'he's panicking'

The Democratic campaign gained steam following the findings of a recent Marquette Law School research that indicated Harris was marginally ahead of Trump nationally.

According to a Washington Post analysis, Trump is still in the lead in the majority of the battleground states that will eventually determine the result of the election.