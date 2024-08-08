Trump's news conference announcement ridiculed as ‘show of desperation’, Kamala Harris team declares 'he's panicking'

Donald Trump has come under fire following his announcement to host a “general news conference” at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump's announcement to hold press conference comes after he levelled unfounded allegations that the media was exaggerating the number of attendees at Harris rallies at the crucial swing states.(AP)

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump stated, “I will be doing a General News Conference at 2:00 P.M. at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach,” without providing any other information.

This announcement came after Trump's unfounded allegations that the media was exaggerating the number of attendees at Harris rallies at the crucial swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin this week, drawing over 10,000 supporters.

“If Kamala has 1,000 people at a Rally, the Press goes 'crazy,' and talks about how 'big' it was - And she pays for her 'Crowd,'” he wrote on Truth Social .

“When I have a Rally, and 100,000 people show up, the Fake News doesn’t talk about it, THEY REFUSE TO MENTION CROWD SIZE. The Fake News is the Enemy of the People!”

Trump has always placed a high value on crowd sizes. In the past, he gave former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer instructions to fabricate a story that his inauguration drew more attendees than that of former President Barack Obama in 2008.

Reacting to Trump's post, Editor-in-chief of Meidas Touch Ron Filipkowski said that the former President was "really losing it after the latest poll results," adding that his large-scale tirade was "his 7th post in the last hour."

Gun rights activist David Hogg quipped, "I f------ love how triggered Trump is by Kamala's crowd size."

Issuing a challenge to Trump supporters, former Republican strategist Rick Wilson wrote he has a “legitimate, serious question”, asking “Can you show me a Trump *rally* where 100,000 people attended?”

Trump faces mockery over press conference announcement

Trump is scheduled to addressed a news conference later today. Commenting on it, George Conway, the outspoken opponent of Trump who established the Lincoln Project, mocked the former President, writing: “NARCISSISTIC SOCIOPATH RAGE ALERT.”

“So Trump is campaigning today at . . . Mar-a-Lago? I guess he's even lost the support of the voters at Mar-a-Lago. Not a surprise,” MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner remarked.

Stephanie Grisham, a former spokeswoman for the Trump administration, declared, Trump is “panicking”. “I’ve seen this play many times. He thinks his team is failing him & no one can speak better/'save' his campaign/defend him but him. He hates the coverage Harris is getting & thinks only he can fix it.”

Republicans for Harris, the newly launched campaign group of Vice President Kamala Harris, called his upcoming press conference a “desperate” attempt. “He is panicking,” Harris' campaign stated.

Trump campaign has been criticising Harris' lack of recent face-to-face encounters with the media.

Activist List Amy Siskind questioned Trump's political endurance.

“Does he not have the energy to go out and hit the campaign trail?” he asked, adding that “It's like he disappeared from action.”

Several X users ridiculed Trump by asking: “Where's Trump?”

Despite all the backlash that Trump has been facing, a new survey suggests he leads by a narrow margin of 2 points over Harris in the fight for the White House. According to the CNBC All-America Economic Survey, Trump has a commanding edge among voters on important economic concerns.