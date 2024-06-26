Trump lawyer fumes over FBI raid at Barron's Peloton room as new pics from Mar-a-Lago expose…

In another trouble for Donald Trump, federal prosecutors in his classified documents case unveiled fresh images that purport to depict the “haphazard manner” in which the former president kept boxes of records. These documents were subsequently taken from Mar-a-Lago by federal agents in August 2022. Trump's legal team argued at a hearing in Fort Pierce, Florida, that the search operation on his Mar-a-Lago home in 2022 was "unnecessary" in breach of the former president's Fourth Amendment rights.(AP/X)

This comes in response to Trump's most recent move to reject the case on the grounds that the FBI agents damaged “exculpatory evidence” by not maintaining the original arrangement of the documents.

Prosecutors, headed by Special Counsel Jack Smith, said that Trump's request to dismiss the case should be rejected without a hearing, pointing to pictures that show documents and several other objects, including clothes and newspapers in the boxes spilling onto the floor.

In the filing submitted on Monday, they wrote: “Against this backdrop of the haphazard manner in which Trump chose to maintain his boxes, he now claims that the precise order of the items within the boxes when they left the White House was critical to his defense.”

In addition to refuting Trump's allegation that such an order existed, prosecutors contended that federal agents preserved the integrity of all the containers carrying the evidence.

Despite the difficult circumstances, they stated the FBI agents carried out the search with professionalism, accuracy, and caution, especially considering the chaotic condition of the boxes and the significant amount of highly secret materials that Trump had kept.

Trump is accused of keeping secret government records after leaving office and of attempting to hide them from federal authorities, which is the subject of 40 federal criminal charges.

Trump's attorney fumes at FBI raiding Barron's Peloton room

According to reports, Trump's attorney in his lawsuit involving sensitive documents was "indignant" about the FBI examining the room where his son Barron's Peloton was located.

Trump's legal team argued at a hearing in Fort Pierce, Florida, that the search operation on his Mar-a-Lago home in 2022 was "unnecessary" in breach of the former president's Fourth Amendment rights.

In a post on X, MSNBC's Katie Phang shared the pictures of documents lying on the floor at Mar-a-Lago and wrote: “An are-you-kidding-me moment in today's MAL classified docs hearing: Emil Bove, the lawyer for Trump, indignantly exclaims to Judge Cannon that while executing the search warrant on Mar-a-Lago, FBI agents searched the room where Barron Trump's Peloton is located.”

This statement was made in relation to Bove's claim that FBI agents searched Melania and Barron's rooms as well as the exercise room due to the purportedly "broad" nature of the warrant, reported several media outlets, including the Courthouse News Service.

According to prosecutor David Harbach, agents "didn't go everywhere" on Trump's property , but only to the locations the warrant permitted.

He contended that Melania and Barron's bedrooms were covered by the warrant since Trump had direct access to their rooms.