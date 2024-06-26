Hillary Clinton warns Biden at 'disadvantage' in facing Trump during first presidential debate; 'There's no way he can…'

As the stage is set for Joe Biden and Donald Trump's first debate ahead of US Presidential elections in November, former State Secretary Hillary Clinton stated that the incumbent President is starting from a "disadvantage" in facing the GOP leader. Biden, as per Clinton, begins at a “disadvantage” since he is unable to devote the same amount of time for preparation as she did eight years ago.(Getty)

In an op-ed published in NY times, Clinton targeted Trump by blasting the former president over his past debates. Recalling her three debates with Trump during 2016 elections, the former first lady asserted that she has low expectations from him as he “unleashed a blizzard of interruptions, insults and lies that overwhelmed the moderators and did a disservice to the voters”.

Aside from calling it “a waste of time” to attempt to dispute Trump's contentions like in a normal debate, Clinton charged that the reason the former president decided to engage in a rant was partly to avoid addressing his unpopular views, which included "selling out our planet to big oil companies" for campaign donations, restricting abortion, and providing tax breaks to billionaires.

Clinton, while referencing the president's speech to Congress which was largely well-received by voters, said, “These ploys will fall flat if Mr. Biden is as direct and forceful as he was when engaging Republican hecklers at the State of the Union address in March.”

The former secretary of state went on to say that she “prepared intensely” before her debates with Trump in order to figure out a way to get through his antics and assist the Americans in understanding what was actually at stake.

Clinton calls Trump ‘convicted criminal out for revenge’

Biden, as per Clinton, begins at a “disadvantage” since he is unable to devote the same amount of time for preparation as she did eight years ago. “Being president isn't just a day job; it's an everything-everywhere-all-at-once job. Historically, that has led to weaker first debate performances for the incumbent,” she added.

Clinton advised voters to focus on Trump's policies, language, and numerous legal battles, urging them to "not to get hung up on the theatrics" of his debate performance. Last month, Trump became the first former or current American president to be criminally convicted in addition to being facing three additional indictments.

She highlighted that this election is between a president who delivers results and "a convicted criminal" who is "out for revenge". "No matter what happens in the debate, that's an easy choice," she concluded.

Trump campaign claps back at Hillary Clinton

The Trump campaign claimed in a statement to Newsweek that Clinton is a bitter loser who is still fixated on her heartbreaking defeat in 2016, when millions of Americans rejected her bid for the presidency.

Steven Cheung further slammed Clinton for not accepting her defeat, adding that Biden needs to watch out for himself because, if he doesn't, he could end up like Hillary.

Biden and Trump are scheduled to engage in a live debate at 9 p.m. EST on Thursday at CNN's studios in Atlanta.