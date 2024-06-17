Ivanka Trump and Hillary Clinton partnered in $150m realty deal? How NYC registrar was duped

In a bizarre twist that reads like a satirical headline, the NYC Register’s office was recently duped into filing fake deeds that claimed Ivanka Trump and Hillary Clinton teamed up on a $150 million Manhattan real estate deal. Yes, you read that right – the fierce political rivals were reportedly in cahoots to buy the world’s tallest duplex condo at Central Park Tower and some prime air and subterranean rights. Melania Trump (L) and Ivanka Trump look on as Republican presidential elect Donald Trump speaks during election night at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on Wednesday. (AFP)

The dubious documents suggest that Trump and Clinton, alongside a mysterious “Louis Reyes,” had bought the luxurious properties in New York. the assets include “Sky House” duplex – a lavish 11,535 square-foot palace in the sky, boasting eight bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms, perched on the 127th and 128th floors of Central Park Tower. The asking price? A cool $150 million.

However, this fantasy was short-lived. The New York Post flagged the absurd documents, leading to their removal from the public record. The deeds, which notably lacked the mandatory notary signatures, were somehow stamped as “approved” by city clerks on May 16.

The comedic tragedy doesn’t end there. The false records even stated that the supposed buyers were “relatives or former relatives” of an alleged seller named “David Smith.” Adding to the farce, the University Club was included in the transaction, perhaps a nod to Clinton’s infamous ejection from the club back in 1997 when her lunch companion, Cindy Adams, dared to use a cell phone.

Despite the obvious red flags, including the missing notary stamp, the documents managed to slip through the cracks, showcasing a glaring vulnerability in the city’s vetting process. The incident is particularly embarrassing given that authorities have been investigating roughly 3,500 fraudulent deeds in New York City over the past decade.

Ryan Lavis, a spokesman for the city Department of Finance, confirmed the mistake to NY Post, “This deed was filed in error and has been removed following a review.” He assured that the City Register reviews all recordings for signs of deed fraud and makes referrals to appropriate authorities when necessary.

Neither the Trump Organization nor the Clinton Foundation has responded to requests for comment, perhaps too bemused or bewildered by the ridiculousness of the situation.

So, the next time you hear about Hillary Clinton and Ivanka Trump joining forces in real estate, remember this story – a perfect blend of bureaucratic oversight and absurdity, all wrapped up in one New York-sized prank.