Biden vs Trump: How to watch 2024 first presidential debate, time, free streaming details and more

Biden vs Trump: The first most awaited debated between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is set to take place on Thursday and it will be hosted by CNN at the network’s Atlanta studios. Biden vs Trump: The debate between the 81-year-old incumbent and the 78-year-old presumptive Republican nominee will be moderated by anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.(AP)

While the first 90-minute debate is likely to start at 9 pm ET in Atlanta, it will be held without an audience “to ensure candidates may maximize the time allotted in the debate.” The debate between the 81-year-old incumbent and the 78-year-old presumptive Republican nominee will be moderated by anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Biden vs Trump: How to watch, livestream presidential debate

CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max, and CNN.com will broadcast the CNN Presidential Debate live, without requiring a cable login. CNN has announced that additional broadcast and cable news networks across the United States will be able to rebroadcast the debate.

Several other networks are anticipated to broadcast a simulcast of the CNN debate.

FOX News Democracy 2024: CNN Presidential Debate will air on FNC from 9 to 11 PM/ET. FBN will rebroadcast FNC. According to a press release from Fox News Media, Shannon Bream of FOX News Sunday will moderate the debate on the FOX Network, which will simultaneously broadcast the CNN debate.

Deadline reports that NBC News and MSNBC would likely simulcast the debate on their respective networks. In addition, a simulcast of CNN's debate is anticipated by ABC News, which viewers in the United States can see via cable or streaming services.

The debate is scheduled to include two commercial breaks during which campaign officials will not be permitted to speak with the candidates.

Also Read: Trump and Biden prepare for first US presidential debate

Biden campaign wins a coin flip

Biden or Trump's microphone will be muted while one of them will be speaking. According to sources, there won't be any opening remarks and the contenders will have two minutes to respond to queries.

According to CNN, Biden's team won a coin flip and was able to choose where the candidates would stand on stage or who would deliver the closing statement. The president's entourage positioned him at the right lectern on the platform. This choice sets Trump up to conclude the evening with closing remarks.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung mocked the Commander-in Chief in a statement to Newsweek. He said that "media wants to lower Joe Biden's debate performance bar so low he gets a participation trophy simply for standing upright for 90 minutes."

The debate plans came after the Biden campaign stated in a letter last month that he was willing to confront his Republican opponent twice before the November election. After Trump accepted the challenge, two debates were scheduled for June and September.