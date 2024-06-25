Donald Trump reveals why his campaign started selling mugshot merchandise: ‘I want you to…’

Donald Trump's team claimed that the former US President was "tortured" in Fulton County Jail in Georgia after his surrender in August on charges of meddling with the 2020 presidential election. Donald Trump turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail last August as required by the terms of his criminal indictment in Georgia.(via Reuters)

“I want you to remember what they did to me. They tortured me in the Fulton County Jail, and TOOK MY MUGSHOT. So guess what?” stated a Trump's campaign in fundraising email as it sold coffee cups featuring his historic mugshot at the jail, as per the Hill.

“I put it on a mug for the WHOLE WORLD TO SEE!”

Trump and 2020 election interference case

Trump turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail last August as required by the terms of his criminal indictment in Georgia, where he is accused of 13 crimes related to his attempts to rig the 2020 election.

Following his arrival, Trump was photographed for a mug shot and his fingerprints were also taken. After completing the roughly 20-minute process, Trump became the first American president to have his mug shot taken and be booked in prison for a criminal case.

Trump's campaign successfully raised an incredible $4.18 million in the next 24 hours after his booking. It started selling T-shirts, mugs, bumper stickers and other memorabilia, featuring mugshot with the phrase “Never surrender”.

Trump campaign breaks previous fundraising records

According to Trump's campaign, his team broke that record last month when it brought in an astounding $53 million in a day following his conviction in the hush money case in New York.

Trump, as per the numbers from both presidential campaigns, crushed President Biden on the fundraising circuit in May, generating an astounding $141 million between his campaign and the Republican National Committee.

In comparison, the Democratic National Committee and Biden's team claimed to have generated $85 million in May.

During his campaign tour, the 45th president boasted about having more criminal charges against him than American gangster Al Capone and criticised the prosecution for pursuing these cases.

There are currently 54 pending criminal counts against Trump, covering three indictments. He has entered not guilty pleas and denied any wrongdoing.

He will be sentenced on July 11 in a hush money case ahead of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15–18.