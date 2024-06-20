Here's why Priyanka Chopra parted ways with New York restaurant ‘SONA’ that has announced abrupt closure

Priyanka Chopra's New York City restaurant ‘SONA’ made its debut in March 2021 amid COVID-19 restrictions, and quickly gained a sizable social media following. However, she announced in August 2023 that she is parting ways with SONA, which she co-founded with Maneesh Goyal. It was clarified that the restraint will continue to operate despite her exit from the venture. Priyanka Chopra launched SONA with former business partner Maneesh K. Goyal. (Instagram)

In the latest update on its Instagram handle, the restaurant has announced that it will be closing soon following its over 3 years of remarkable journey.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“After more than three remarkable years, SONA will be closing. We are immensely grateful to everyone who walked through our doors. It has been our greatest honour to serve you,” SONA declared.

The restaurant thanked its dedicated team for offering delicious food, smiles, and warmth every day. According to the post, SONA's final service will be brunch on Sunday, June 30. “We hope to see you one last time for a meal or a drink. Our doors and hearts are open,” the statement concluded.

Responding to the post, several SONA lovers expressed shock while stating that “We will miss you!”.

“Sorry to hear that. I loved your food!,” one person commented.

“Glad got a chance to dine, May new ventures open doors,” another chimed in.

A third user wrote: “So sad! You were so great. You will be missed.”

Why did Priyanka Chopra step away from SONA?

Last year, Priyanka Chopra's representative revealed that the actor, who was a partner in SONA since its opening, will now be focusing on other aspirations.

In a statement issued to People Magazine, the rep stated, “Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at SONA. Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career.”

“Priyanka has always endeavored to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India.”

She can pursue these goals on a larger global scale by stepping away from SONA, and she is thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead, the person added.

Maneesh K. Goyal, a friend and former business partner of Jonas and co-founder of SONA, told the publication that working with the Priyanka "has been a dream come true."

In a statement, he mentioned that they are grateful for Priyanka's partnership and support, adding, “We're excited for our respective new chapters ahead.”

She will no longer be participating as a creative partner, but she remains a part of the SONA family, Goyal stated.

Was there any rift between Priyanka and her former business partner?

Following Priyanka's sudden departure, many people wondered what had happened behind closed doors. There were reports in media that the actor announced her unexpected exit because of a rift with Maneesh Goyal.

According to Page Six, it all started with Diwali celebrations.

Priyanka's close friend, Goyal and Anjula Acharia, threw a joint Diwali party at the Pierre Hotel in 2022. But in 2023, their friends, including Priyanka, had to pick between Goyal and Acharia as the former decided to host a party at Mandarin Oriental, while the latter chose to go ahead with Pierre.

According to insiders, this choice has left the South Asian community "picking sides." One person compared the issue to a Christmas crisis following a divorce, saying, "It's like, who's going to Mom's party and who's going to Dad's?"

When questioned about the two gatherings, Goyal said that he is delighted that the South Asian community is dynamic enough to justify two events after co-hosting with Acharia. "I'm so looking forward to both events and the Diwali season ahead."

However, Priyanka didn't address any of these speculations.

Know more about Priyanka's role in the restaurant

Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas suggested the restaurant’s name, which means 'gold' in Hindi.

The restaurant offers cuisines that is reminiscent of the many Indian subcontinental areas, including Goan fish curry and paneer tikka.

When SONA made its debut, Goyal referred to Priyanka as the "creative force" behind the restaurant. He noted that she has helped him with important elements including the menu, music, and design.