Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas ‘an amazing dad’ on Father’s Day: ‘Fills my heart with gratitude’

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share sweet memories with her late father, Ashok Chopra, father-in-law Kevin Sr. and Nick Jonas with their daughter Malti Marie. She also penned a sweet message for her husband, telling him just how grateful she is on Father’s Day. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu Chopra's birthday in Australia, daughter Malti Marie joins them: Most magical woman) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra’s Father’s Day posts

Priyanka shared three pictures on her Instagram stories. The first was a picture of Nick feeding Malti effortlessly while looking out the window. Sharing it, she wrote, “Watching you with our daughter fills my heart with gratitude. You’re an amazing dad and husband. @nickjonas (heart emoji) #HappyFathersDay.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

A screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories.

She also shared an old picture of her father, Ashok, as a young Priyanka looked up to him in awe. She wrote, “Dearest papa - You’re always with me in my heart. (heart emoji) Miss you papa.” The third picture was of Kevin carrying Malti with, “Happy Father’s Day dad, love youuuu @papakjonas,” written on it.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom’s birthday

Priyanka was recently in Australia, where she celebrated her mom Madhu’s mother. She shared several photos of herself with her mom, writing, “Happiest birthday to the most magical woman I have ever known. thank you for sharing your grace with us. Thank you for helping us become the best versions of ourselves, our matriarch, our leader, my mother, happy birthday @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

Upcoming work

Priyanka is shooting for her upcoming film, The Bluff. Directed by Frank E Flowers, The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.