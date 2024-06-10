Priyanka Chopra spends her Sunday at the beach with daughter Malti Marie. Watch

Priyanka Chopra had a special and memorable Sunday with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at the beach. The actor took to her Instagram to share a new video where she documented some beautiful moments at the beach, where Malti was seen running around and playing with sand. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares new pics of daughter Malti Marie playing with a mannequin on set) Priyanka Chopra spent her Sunday at the beach with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka's new Instagram video

In the new video collage, Priyanka combined a few videos taken at the beach. Malti was seen in a cute blue dress, paired with a pink hat. She bent down and touched the sand, and drew on it. She also ran around the beach and was seen playing with the sand with her fingers. Priyanka, who opted for a white dress and white hat, followed her to keep her at a distance from the waves of the sea. 'Mama Malti,' are the words that were written on the sand, as the waves came nearer. The video ended with a picture of the both of them on the bed, fast asleep after a long day.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “Sundays like this (red heart and folded hands emoticons) grateful.”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “Such precious moments! And it is so important for a mother to have this interaction with her children!” A second fan wrote, “Enjoy every moment!” A comment also read, “her little run I’m sobbing!”

Priyanka often posts candid moments from her daily life on Instagram. Be it Malti's set visits, or her trips with Nick Jonas, the actor gives her fans a glimpse into her life as an actor and a mother. Last week, Priyanka had shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram Stories where Malti was seen playing with a mannequin on the set of The Bluff.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Heads of State, an action-comedy, which stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in pivotal roles. She also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary Born Hungry as a producer.