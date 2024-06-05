 Priyanka Chopra shares new pics of daughter Malti Marie playing with a mannequin on set | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra shares new pics of daughter Malti Marie playing with a mannequin on set

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 05, 2024 10:56 AM IST

Guess who visited Priyanka Chopra in her vanity van on a new set? Daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas! Check out her cute pictures below.

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently started shooting for her new Hollywood film The Bluff. Daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas accompanied her on the set, and now the actor has shared adorable pictures of both of them inside the makeup room. Malti seems to be fascinated with the mannequins kept on the desk, and took to playing with them. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra plays with ‘angel’ Malti Marie as Nick Jonas smiles in new pic from Ireland. See here)

Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie on the set of The Bluff.
Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie on the set of The Bluff.

Priyanka shares new pictures of Malti

In a new set of Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a number of pictures of Malti on the set. In the first picture, the actor shared a picture of Malti scribbling on the face of a mannequin inside the trailer van. “When MM is in the HMU trailer,” she wrote in the caption.

Priyanka shared pictures of Malti via Instagram Stories.
Priyanka shared pictures of Malti via Instagram Stories.

In the second picture, Malti was seen holding the hair brush. The next picture had Malti on the floor, trying to tie a knot with a huge rope. “Practicing her sailor knots,” wrote Priyanka in the caption. The last picture showed Malti holding the head of the mannequin while smiling at her. Priyanka was also seen holding it in front of Malti and looking at her with a smile. “I think ‘Diane’ is coming home with us,” she joked in the caption.

Priyanka via Instagram Stories.
Priyanka via Instagram Stories.

More details

Priyanka recently took a break from her busy schedule to enjoy some family time in Ireland. After wrapping up filming for her upcoming film, Heads of State, she savoured some leisure moments amidst the picturesque landscapes of Dublin. Madhu Chopra, Priyanka's mother, posted a picture featuring herself, Priyanka and Malti on Instagram.

Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, an action-comedy, which also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in prominent roles. She also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary Born Hungry as a producer.

