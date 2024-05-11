Priyanka Chopra plays with ‘angel’ Malti Marie as Nick Jonas smiles in new pic from Ireland. See here

Priyanka shares pic featuring herself, Malti, Nick

In the picture, Priyanka held Malti in her arms as the toddler played with her cap. The mother-daughter duo laughed as Nick Jonas stood next to them, smiling. In the photo, all of them stood in a lush garden. Priyanka geo-tagged the location as Dublin, Ireland.

Priyanka calls Malti and Nick her 'angels'

Priyanka opted for a denim jacket, black pants and a cap. Nick wore a black shirt and pants. Both of them wore sunglasses. Malti was seen in a blue T-shirt, pants and shoes. Sharing the photo, Priyanka captioned the post, "My angels.. @maltimarie @nickjonas."

Priyanka recently took a break from her busy schedule to enjoy some family time in Ireland. After wrapping up filming for her upcoming film, Heads of State, she savoured tranquil moments amidst the picturesque landscapes of Dublin. Madhu Chopra, Priyanka's mother, posted a picture featuring herself, Priyanka and Malti on Instagram on Thursday.

Recently, Priyanka shared a reel featuring moments that she spent with her daughter during the shoot of the film. She wrote, "And it's a wrap.. it's been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn't happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It's been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y'all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude."

Priyanka's projects

Heads of State, an action-comedy, also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in prominent roles. It is helmed by director Ilya Naishuller. She will also be seen in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. Priyanka also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary Born Hungry as a producer.