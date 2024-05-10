 Priyanka Chopra shares appreciation post for Nick Jonas as he begins filming Power Ballad: No one works harder than you | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra shares appreciation post for Nick Jonas as he begins filming Power Ballad: No one works harder than you

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 10, 2024 09:07 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra congratulated Nick Jonas on his first day of filming for Power Ballad. She also wrote that “this is going to be amazing”.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared an appreciation post for her husband-singer Nick Jonas as he starts shooting for the musical comedy Power Ballad. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Priyanka shared a new rugged look of Nick Jonas as he sat against rocks in a jacket. He sported a buzz-cut hairdo in the photo and looked away from the camera. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra gives Heads of State co-star Idris Elba a gift upon wrapping up shoot. See pic)

Priyanka Chopra shared a post for Nick Jonas on Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra shared a post for Nick Jonas on Instagram.

Priyanka pens note for Nick

Priyanka captioned the post, "Husband appreciation post: As I finish one, he starts one. The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing. (Star-struck, red heart and raise hands emoji) #johncarney #paulrudd @nickjonas. (Camera emoji) @anthonymandler for Spaceman." She also geo-tagged the location as Dublin, Ireland.

Nick too shared a photo

Nick also took to his Instagram Stories to share the news. Along with a photo of the script, Nick wrote, "Glad to be back to work. First day on set of Power Ballad. (Video emoji) #letsgetit." Priyanka's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, also shared a photo from Dublin. In the picture, she posed in a park with Priyanka and her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She wrote, "Out and about…"

Nick shared a photo on Instagram Stories.
Nick shared a photo on Instagram Stories.

About Power Ballad

Apart from Nick, Paul Rudd also stars in Power Ballad. As per Deadline, the project is helmed by director John Carney. He wrote the film with Peter McDonald. Power Ballad will follow the story of "a wedding singer (Paul), a rock star (Nick) and the song that comes between them", read the official logline. Apart from being a part of the Jonas Brothers, Nick is known for his work in films such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Midway and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Priyanka's projects

Priyanka recently wrapped shooting for the Heads Of State alongside Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller. She will also be a part of The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.

