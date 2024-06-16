Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu Chopra's birthday in Australia, daughter Malti Marie joins them: Most magical woman

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Australia, celebrated her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka shared several photos featuring herself, mom Madhu and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She also penned a beautiful note for Madhu. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie plays with every desi kid's fav toy in new pic. Do you remember it?) Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram for her mom, Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka shares pics with mom Madhu

In the first photo, Priyanka wrapped her arm around her mother Madhu's shoulder as they rested their heads next to each other. The duo smiled while posing for the camera. In the photo, Priyanka wore a cream top and matching shorts. Madhu Chopra was seen in a white top, black pants and a blue shawl.

Malti celebrates her grandmother's birthday

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas joined her mother and grandmother in the next picture along with their friends. She sat on Madhu's lap next to a table with several chocolates kept on a plate. A candle was placed on one of the chocolates. While Malti, dressed in a white and printed dress, looked at the plate, others smiled for the camera. Priyanka stood behind her mother holding Malti's hand.

Priyanka pens note for her mom

In another photo, Madhu was seen sitting and smiling on a beach. One of the pictures showed her standing on the balcony of a house dressed in a blue shirt and shorts. A picture of Priyanka and Malti sitting on the beach was also part of the post.

Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, "Happiest birthday to the most magical woman I have ever known. Thank you for sharing your grace with us. Thank you for helping us become the best versions of ourselves, our matriarch, our leader, my mother, happy birthday @drmadhuakhourichopra." Priyanka geo-tagged the location as Australia.

Mannara, Gauahar react to Priyanka's post

Reacting to the post, Mannara Chopra wrote, "Happy birthday mami @drmadhuakhourichopra." Gauahar Khan commented, "Ur mom is truly gracious. I absolutely love her . Happy birthday aunty . God bless u always." Farah Khan Ali said, "Happy happy birthday Madhu. May you have an amazing day and year filled with health wealth happiness prosperity love laughter luck and more @drmadhuakhourichopra."

Priyanka's upcoming film

Madhu is in Australia with Priyanka, who is the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff. Directed by Frank E Flowers, The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, The Bluff promises to be a thrilling adventure.