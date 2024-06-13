 Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie plays with every desi kid's fav toy in new pic. Do you remember it? | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie plays with every desi kid's fav toy in new pic. Do you remember it?

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
Jun 13, 2024 03:02 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra is making sure her half-Indian, half-American daughter Malti Marie is being raised with full desi flavours too.

Priyanka Chopra frequently shares lovely photos with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra on social media. Recently, the actor posted a picture on her Instagram of Malti playing with her favorite 'desi toys' while her grandmother, Madhu Chopra, looked on. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra spends her Sunday at the beach with daughter Malti Marie. Watch)

Priyanka Chopra shared a new glimpse into her life with daughter Malti Marie.
Priyanka Chopra sets desi parenting goals

Priyanka dropped a picture showing Malti playing with her traditional kitchen set on the floor. Malti is wearing a light-blue t-shirt and matching pants, while Madhu is sitting on a chair, wearing a black sweater and matching pants and looking at her. In the picture, Priyanka is guiding her daughter as she tries to pick up her kitchen utensils. Priyanka, who is known for her role in Citadel, is dressed in a matching pink night suit and has tied her hair in braids.

Priyanka shared the photo in her Instagram stories and captioned it as “Malti and Malti (heart emoji, heart-shaped-eye emojis).” For the unversed, Priyanka's mother, Madhu, has the middle name Malti, while Nick Jonas's mother, Denise's middle name is Marie. The couple decided to name their daughter in honour of both the grandmothers.

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of her daughter Malti enjoying her desi kitchen set.
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas relationship

Priyanka and Nick started dating in May 2018 and got engaged in July in the same year. The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2018. The duo welcomed their daughter Malti in January 2022. They announced about their baby's birth in a joint Instagram post and wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

About Priyanka Chopra's acting career

Priyanka won the Miss World pageant in 2000. She made her acting debut with Vijay's Tamil courtroom-drama Thamizhan. Her first Bollywood film was Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta starrer The Hero - Love Story of a Spy. However, she shot to fame with Andaaz, featuring Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta. Her last Bollywood release was The Sky is Pink.

Priyanka will be next seen in the American action comedy Heads of State, starring Idris Elba and John Cena.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie plays with every desi kid's fav toy in new pic. Do you remember it?
