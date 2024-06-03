Malti enjoys yacht ride with mom Priyanka Chopra and The Bluff team, plays on the beach in Australia. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Australia for the shooting of her film The Bluff, has shared a new video. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Priyanka posted the video compilation which featured herself, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and the film team as they took a yacht out on the ocean. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra writes Om on the script of The Bluff as she resumes work for the film. See pic) Priyanka Chopra and Malti are in Australia for the shooting of the actor's next film, The Bluff.

Priyanka, Malti on a yacht

The video started with Priyanka giving a glimpse of everyone onboard the yacht. Malti was seen gorging on some fruits. Later, she also attracted Priyanka's attention by pointing at a camera behind the actor. The duo walked holding hands in another part of the compilation.

Malti plays during trip

Malti also played on the beach with her toys, in cute swimwear and a hat. The video included several photos of Priyanka and The Bluff team posing for the camera. Throughout the clip, Priyanka was seen in a white outfit. Malti was seen in blue and pink outfits in the clip.

Priyanka pens long note about The Bluff team

Sharing the video, Priyanka captioned it, "When I start a new project it’s really important for me to know that the people that come together to make it are top notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating and breathing the art we’re contributing to."

"It becomes so much easier when everyone you’re surrounded by is full of joy, dedication and the absolute best at their craft. This feels like that. Here’s to new beginnings. Thank you, Frank E Flowers and @therussobrothers @amazonmgmstudios for bringing together an incredible bunch of people. Looking forward to the next 3 months here down under (folding hands and red heart emojis) #TheBluff."

About The Bluff

The Bluff is being directed by Frank E Flowers. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.

Karl Urban is also a part of the film. The movie is produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. Priyanka also serves as a producer on the film. This will be Priyanka's second project with The Russo Brothers after she starred in their Amazon Original series Citadel.