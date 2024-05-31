Priyanka Chopra writes Om on the script of The Bluff as she resumes work for the film. See pic

After a short break, Priyanka Chopra, the quintessential desi girl, has begun work on her next project, The Bluff. The actor shared a glimpse of the script on her Instagram stories, but what caught our attention was how she wrote Om on the cover page. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra 'was in tears' when she got her debut film with Vijay; mom Madhu had to convince her to accept offer) Priyanka Chopra has numerous projects lined up.

‘It begins’

Priyanka took to Instagram stories to share that she has begun work on her next film. “It begins,” she wrote, sharing a picture of the script of The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers of Bob Marley: One Love-fame. In orange pen, she wrote Om on the top of the cover page, which caught our attention. Also on the table are two name cards, which reveal that Priyanka’s character will be named Ercell, while Karl will be named Connor in the film. The actor is in Australia to shoot for the film that will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

A screen grab of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories.

The Bluff

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows the story of a former pirate, essayed by Priyanka. Her character embarks on a journey to protect her family when the secrets of her past catch up with her. Shooting for the film will resume soon. The Bluff is produced by AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Michael Disco; Cinestar Pictures’ Cisely Saldana; and Mariel Saldana. This is Priyanka’s second collaboration with Prime Video after the web series Citadel. Season 2 of the series will go on floors next year.

Upcoming work

Priyanka will soon be seen in Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena. She wrapped up shooting for the film before taking a break. Recently, she visited Rome to attend a Bvlgari event and looked stunning in black. Priyanka is also signed on to star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.