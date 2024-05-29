Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu reveals how Nick Jonas asked for her permission to marry actor, addresses couple's age gap

In a recent conversation with Filmygyan, Madhu opens up about the age difference, saying they don’t fret about it.

What’s age got to do with love

Talking about the age difference, Madhu says, “Koi farak nahi pada. Admi accha, ladki acchi, both care for each other, that's all. (It doesn’t matter. The boy is good, the girl is good). Nothing (discussion about it). Maine uss nazar se dekha hi nahi (I never saw it from that angle). I was so happy, ecstatic. Bolne wale bolte rahe."

In the same interview, Madhu also looked back at the time when she met Nick for the first time, who left her mighty impressed.

She said, “When he came to India and met me, he took me to lunch when Priyanka was not around. Nick asked me what kind of boy I would want for Priyanka. So, I listed all the qualities, and he simply took my hand and said, ‘I am that guy. Can I be that person? I promise that nothing from your list will be left unchecked’.”

When Priyanka reacted on the age difference

In several interviews, Priyanka shared that she doesn’t think about the age gap. During an appearance on TODAY last year, Priyanka said she doesn't give their age difference the same amount of attention that the public does.

"I mean, I don't think about it. I think people think about it a lot more than I do,” she said, adding, “I didn’t give it much of a chance because, I was like, ‘He’s 25 years old, he’s a rockstar. I want to get married, I want to settle down, I want to have a baby.’ I was 35 at the time”.

More about Priyanka and Nick’s relationship

Priyanka and Nick met via a direct message on social media in 2016 and walked the Met Gala red carpet together in 2017. They started dating in 2018, following which, they got married in December 2018 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

It included a white wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony attended by their family and friends. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022.